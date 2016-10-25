NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - October 25, 2016) - "NEW TO THE STREET" announces its Sunday, October 30, 2016, at 1:00 PM show. Broadcasting on FOX Business Network, "NEW TO THE STREET" interviews Accurexa, Inc. (OTCQB: ACXA), Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: OGES), International Western Petroleum (OTCQB: INWP), Fundamental Application Corp. (OTCQB: FUAPF) and Pet products.Com, Corp.

"NEW TO THE STREET's" Anchor, Ken Evseroff, kicks off the show interviewing George Yu, CEO of Accurexa, Inc. (ACXA). George will give a brief overview of the company and then talk about the Corporation's recent partnership with DelMar Pharmaceuticals, and how together Accurexa's technology and DelMar's drug can be a winning combination for patients.

George Yu states, "We are excited to be featured on Fox Business, and to describe how our ACXA focuses on delivering new therapies directly to the brain with novel technologies such as implantable, biodegradable wafers. Our technologies not only enabled the development of our ACX-31 brain cancer program and our collaboration with DelMar Pharmaceuticals, but also the development of stem cell therapies that directly delivered for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease."

Additionally, Steve Barber, CEO of Oakridge Global Energy Solutions (OGES), interviewed at the Corporation's headquarters in Melbourne, Florida and joined with Bob Sipes, OGES's head of Quality Control. They will talk about their mandate of "Made in America" quality in its design, development and manufacture of high-quality cells, batteries, and energy storage systems.

"NEW TO THE STREET's"' Anchor, Ana Berry, Interviews International Western Petroleum's (INWP) Mr. Benjamin Tran, bring the audience up to date on this Texas-based energy production company focused on acquiring and developing hydrocarbon rich properties with significant upside potential.

Further, an interview with CEO, Brad More, Fundamental Applications Corp. brings the audience up-to-date on their "App" acquisition path and top key advisors.

Brad More states, "Fundamental Applications looks forward to continued growth on our 7000+ university campuses. By inter-connecting messaging between our university lifestyle app, 'Opinit', and our buy/sell app -- Foro, students themselves can now match their interest to products from other students. Brands and retailers are excited to participate in a marketing solution where they can see what sentiment is driving sales of a good consumer category at any given movement."

NEW TO THE STEET's final interview is with PetProducts.com, featuring legendary pet businessman and CEO, Allen Simon who talks about the greatest pet industry directory ever made and where PetProducts.com business is heading in the ensuing quarters.

Nationwide, FOX Business Network TV channel reaches over 80 Million homes.

Learn more about each of "NEW TO THE STREET's" interviewed corporations on the FOX Business Network at:

- Accurexa, Inc. (OTCQB: ACXA), website: www.accurexa.com

- Oakridge Global Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: OGES) website: www.oakridgeglobalenergy.com

- International Western Petroleum (OTCQB: INWP) website: www.iwpetroleum.com

- Fundamental Applications Corp, (OTCQB: FUAPF), website: www.funappcorp.com

- PetProducts. Com, Corp., website: www.petproducts.com.

About FMW Media Works Corp. ("New To The Street")

FMW Media Works Corp. is a leading provider of business profiles and special corporate programming. FMW Media Works produces "New To The Street" which paves the way to the latest financial issues, offering a blend of business and financial services news reporting and in-depth interviews relating to new products, economic analysis, and public company profiles. "New To The Street" airs as paid TV programming, and airs in the United States reaching potentially 100 million homes, in Canada reaching potentially more than 5.3 million homes and viewed on other select International stations. Visit www.NewToTheStreet.com.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that is contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

Contact Information

FMW Media Works Contact

Bryan Johnson

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

Office: 631-465-0284