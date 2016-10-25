

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - French automaker Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) Tuesday reported third-quarter revenues of 10.55 billion euros, up 13 percent from 9.34 billion euros last year.



Revenue growth was largely driven by the European market's continuing strong performance and the success of the group's range.



Automotive segment sales rose 13.5 percent to 9.99 billion euros, while sales financing gained 4.3 percent to 557 million euros.



Renault reported a 16 percent increase in global registrations to 721,741 vehicles in a worldwide market which expanded by 5 percent.



Nine-month period sales rose 13.3 percent to 35.73 billion euros.



