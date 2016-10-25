Technavio analysts forecast the global electronic home video marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 19% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global electronic home videomarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the various business models and types of electronic home videos.

The electronic home video content is either subscription or pay-to-view based, which enables the users to watch movies and TV series ad-free and without interruption. In addition, the users have the freedom to pause and play the content, which is not possible on a normal digital cable TV connection. Thus, cable operators are developing interfaces to get a competitive edge in the market. The service providers are improving their services to develop better menu options to make VOD selections simpler and easier from the huge pool of available data. Moreover, this ensures enhanced user control over program selection.

Technavio media and entertainmentanalysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global electronic home video market:

High viewer control over content

Increasing adoption of IPTV and multi-screen services

Shifting social strata due to rising disposable income

Surge in subscription services

High viewer control over content

Viewers have the ultimate control when it comes to digital video content. A wide variety of content is available on the Internet, ranging from YouTube videos to online movies on platforms such as Netflix. Several platforms are available online that streams digital content, offering varying features either for free or on a subscription basis. Digital video content allows consumers the flexibility to choose the desired content and view at their convenience. Moreover, digital video content is usually free of ads and breaks.

Navin Rajendra, an industry expert in media and entertainment services at Technavio, says, "The platforms use simple and user-friendly navigation options such as a list of content, corresponding prices, and also suggest content based on the user's viewing history. This helps the users to better evaluate their options and find value for their money

Increasing adoption of IPTV and multi-screen services

Pay-TV operators are shifting to the IPTVplatform due to the high market competition and to give more prominence to customer satisfaction. With the growing popularity of mobile devices, videos have outgrown from the traditional TV experience. Almost 50% of the total time spent watching video and TV on a smartphone is outside the home. Irrespective of the type of device, online videos are the major contributor to Internet traffic. Thus, IPTV market is focusing on how it can deliver multi-screen services to a wider audience.

"Another factor that will boost the adoption of IPTV and multi-screen is the LTE Broadcast and Media Delivery Network solutions. It will significantly increase the network efficiency and reduce the costs of delivering high-quality television and video experience over mobile networks to all mobile devices," adds Navin.

Shifting social strata due to rising disposable income

APAC is the fastest growing region in the global electronic home video market. Rapid economic growth has led to a considerable rise in the disposable income of people in this region. In 2015, users aged between 25 years and 34 years had high disposable income and consume most of the digital content. This trend is also seen in developing countries of South America. The lower-middle class population in the developing countries has moved up to the upper-middle income group. Therefore, the rise in the disposable income and the change in the social strata are expected to further boost the global demand for electronic home videos during the forecast period.

Surge in subscription services

In recent times, subscription services for digital content such as videos, digital music, e-books, and business information have increased substantially. With the growth in social media platforms such as Facebook, music subscription has increased in the world of social media. For instance, the collaboration between Spotify and Facebook enables new Spotify users to access it via Facebook and share playlists with their friends. Such subscription services are increasing the availability of choice for consumers. Further, the "freemium" business model, which is gaining popularity, is gradually migrating the free users to premium paid services, while ensuring sustainability. Hence, with the increase in the number of premium subscribers, the global electronic home video market is gaining momentum.

Top vendors:

Amazon

BBC

Cartoon Network

CBS

Hulu

Netflix

YouTube

