

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Unisys Corp. (UIS) announced earnings for third quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $29.9 million, or $0.41 per share. This was down from $33.4 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 7.6% to $683.3 million. This was down from $739.2 million last year.



Unisys Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $29.9 Mln. vs. $33.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.5% -EPS (Q3): $0.41 vs. $0.67 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -38.8% -Revenue (Q3): $683.3 Mln vs. $739.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -7.6%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX