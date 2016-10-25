

COOL VALLEY (dpa-AFX) - Express Scripts Inc. (ESRX) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $1.09 billion, or $1.74 per share. This was higher than $0.99 billion, or $1.45 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.74 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.8% to $25.41 billion. This was up from $25.22 billion last year.



Express Scripts Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.09 Bln. vs. $0.99 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 10.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.74 vs. $1.45 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $1.74 -Revenue (Q3): $25.41 Bln vs. $25.22 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.8%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.84 - $1.90 Full year EPS guidance: $6.36 - $6.42



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX