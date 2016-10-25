Global $26.08 Billion IVF Market Drivers, Challenges & Opportunities 2016-2022: Focus on Procedures, Instruments, and Reagents & Media - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global IVF Market: Focus on Procedures, Instruments, and Reagents & Media - Analysis & Forecast, 2016-2022" report to their offering.

The global market is expected to grow over $26.08 billion by 2022. IVF Market can be further divided into various segments and sub-segments.

The IVF procedure market has been divided into four main categories viz. Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Frozen Embryo Replacement (FER), Zygote Intrafallopian transfer (ZIFT) and Gamete Intrafallopian Transfer (GIFT) among others.

In recent times, there has been a huge increase in the demand for the Assisted Reproductive Techniques (ART). Infertility is the main cause for escalating the demand of Arts which is caused due to rapid change in lifestyle, smoking drinking, steroids, mental stress/trauma and other medical conditions like diabetes, cystic fibrosis, trauma, testicular failure, and fallopian tube blockage, ovarian dysfunction in females, etc. Therefore, these factors are supporting the growth and development of IVF market.

To track the trends of the IVF market globally, BIS Research study includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The qualitative models of the market include industry attractiveness analysis, and market dynamics, among others. Industry attractiveness analysis provides an in-depth analysis of the level of competitiveness IVF market players. The market dynamics section summarizes the overall trend analysis of the market. The market dynamics section describes the factors driving and restraining the market growth, including the opportunities in the IVF market. The report also provides a comprehensive study of the prominent regulations, consortiums, patents and standards of the global IVF market.

The studied IVF market in the report coverage includes markets byprocedure, instruments, reagents & media, and geographies. The above mentioned sections have been analyzed quantitatively and the market value is evaluated and discussed in their respective sections in this report.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1 Research Scope and Methodology

2 Introduction to IVF Market

2.1 Evolution and IVF Technology Advancement

2.2 IVF Market by End Users

2.2.1 Hospitals

2.2.2 Surgical Centre

2.2.3 Clinical Research Institutes

2.2.4 Fertility Clinics

3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Infertility Increasing at a High Rate

3.1.2 Increasing Awareness and Willingness about Egg and Sperm Donation

3.1.3 Presence of Surrogacy Market

3.1.4 Advancement of Assisted Reproductive Technologies and Methods

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Market Challenges

3.2.1 High Cost of the Whole Tenure of the IVF Procedure

3.2.2 Ethical Issues and Social Justice

3.2.3 Lack of Awareness and Education in Developing Countries

3.2.4 Increasing Cases of Multiple Births and Pregnancies

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Availability of Direct to Consumer Tests

3.3.2 Focus toward Pre-Implantation Genetic Diagnosis

4 Competitive Insights

4.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

4.1.1 New Product Launch, Development and Expansion

4.1.2 Acquisitions, Partnerships, Mergers and Collaborations

4.1.3 Business Contracts, Patents, Approvals & Other Events

4.2 Industry Attractiveness Analysis

5 Industry Analysis

5.1 Patent Analysis

5.2 Regulatory Bodies & Associations

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

6 Global IVF Market, Analysis & Forecast

6.1 Assumptions & Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global IVF Market

6.2 Global IVF Market by Procedures

6.3 Global IVF Market by Instruments and Reagents & Media

6.4 IVF Market by Geography

7 Key Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Affymetrix, Inc.

BioMérieux SA

Cepheid Inc.

CombiMatrix

GE Healthcare

Genea Biomedx

Illumina Inc.

Irvine Scientific

LabCorp Of America

OvaScience

Qiagen, Inc.

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Holding

Thermo Fisher Scientific

VitroLife

