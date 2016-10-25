Research and Markets - Botulinum Toxin Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016: Leading Players are Allergan, Ipsen, Medy-Tox, Merz Pharma, Metabiologics, Revance Therapeutics & US WorldMeds

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Botulinum Toxin - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by the following Segments: Cosmetic Applications, and Therapeutic Applications. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.

Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.

The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as

Allergan Plc ( Ireland )

) Ipsen Group ( France )

) Medy-Tox Inc. ( South Korea )

) Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Metabiologics, Inc. (US)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (US)

US WorldMeds (US)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth

Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market

Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth

Cosmetic BTX

A Promising Application Market

Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market

In a Nut Shell

Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications

An Opportunity Indicator

Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market

2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Allergan Leads the Global BTX Market

Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide

Botox

The Leading Brand in Cosmetic BTX Market

Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox's Leadership

Discontinuation of PurTox Averts Competition to Botox®

Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products

Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins

Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy

Revance Therapeutics: All Hopes on Topical Botox Formulation

Daewoong Pharmaceutical All Set to Make a Mark on the International Scenario

A Review of Major BTX Products

3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market

Botulinum Toxin

The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market

Growing Acceptance of Cosmetic BTX Treatments Favors Market Growth

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales

Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?

Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage

High Voltage Ad Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness

Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices

Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour

Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Botulinum Toxin: A Poison That Cures

Structure & Mechanism of Action

Disadvantages

Classification of Botulinum Toxin

Botulinum Toxin Type A

Historical Timeline of Botulinum Toxin: 1885-2002

Key Cosmetic Indications for Botulinum Toxin

Site of Injection and Doses of Neurotoxins used in the Treatment of Dystonias

Chronic Pain

Botox in Migraine Treatment

Hyperhidrosis

Bladder Dysfunctions

Spasticity

Other Applications

Side Effects

An Overview of Side Effects of BTX Treatment

5. RESEARCH BREAKTHROUGHS IN THE RECENT PAST

University of Kansas Researchers Study Botulinum ToxinA Role in Minimally Invasive Treatment of Neurogenic Bladder

Researchers Study Botulinum ToxinA Role in Minimally Invasive Treatment of Neurogenic Bladder Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine Revealed Use of Botox Injections for Treatment of Filamentary Keratitis

Revealed Use of Botox Injections for Treatment of Filamentary Keratitis Researchers at Medical School of Hannover and Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute Study Effect of the Hostile Human Stomach Environment on BT

and Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute Study Effect of the Hostile Human Stomach Environment on BT Investigators Prove Role of BTX A for Treatment of Achalasia

Researchers at University of Freiburg Conduct New Studies on Salmonella

Conduct New Studies on Salmonella Researchers at Monash University Use Botox to Resolve Asthma Wrinkles

6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS

Galderma Initiates Phase II Clinical Trial on Botulinum Toxin

Daewoong Unveils Nabota Botulinum Toxin-Type Formula

Medy-TOX Submits Patent Application for Lyophilized Botulinum Toxin

Botox Receives Approval for Treatment of Ankle Disability in the UK

Anterios Develops AI-09 Next-Generation Injectable Botulinum Product

Ipsen Receives Health Canada Approval for Dysport®

Eisai Announces Plans to Launch Nerbloc® in Japan

Cangene Receives FDA Approval for Botulism Antitoxin

Allergan Receives FDA Approval for BOTOX® for the Treatment of Crow's Feet Lines in Adults

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Allergan Gains Marketing Approval for BOTOX Vista® in Japan

Allergan Takes Over Anterios

FDA Approves BOTOX® for Treatment of Adult Lower Limb Spasticity

Revance Releases Phase 2 Trial Results of RT001 Topical Botulinum Toxin Type A Drug Candidate

Ipsen Collaborates with EpiVax for Developed Next-Gen Botulinum Toxins

Revance Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Botulinum Toxin Type A Topical Gel

Bloomage BioTechnology and Medytox to Establish JV in China

Ipsen Gains FDA's sBLA Approval for Dysport®

Actavis Bags FDA Approval for Expanding BOTOX® Label

Actavis Acquires Allergan

8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 15 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)

The United States (6)

(6) Japan (1)

(1) Europe (5)

(5) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (1)

(1) - The United Kingdom (1)

(1) - Rest of Europe (2)

(2) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qcctbl/botulinum_toxin

