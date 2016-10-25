Research and Markets - Botulinum Toxin Market 2015-2022 - Global Strategic Business Report 2016: Leading Players are Allergan, Ipsen, Medy-Tox, Merz Pharma, Metabiologics, Revance Therapeutics & US WorldMeds

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Botulinum Toxin - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Botulinum Toxin in US$ Million by the following Segments: Cosmetic Applications, and Therapeutic Applications. The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 15 companies including many key and niche players such as
- Allergan Plc (Ireland)
- Ipsen Group (France)
- Medy-Tox Inc. (South Korea)
- Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA (Germany)
- Metabiologics, Inc. (US)
- Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (US)
- US WorldMeds (US)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Botulinum Toxin: Expanding Cosmetic & Therapeutic Applications to Propel Growth
- Developed Regions Dominate Botulinum Toxin Market
- Developing Markets to Drive Future Growth
- Cosmetic BTX
- A Promising Application Market
- Factors Propelling the Cosmetic BT Market
- In a Nut Shell
- Rise in the Number of Musculoskeletal Indications
- An Opportunity Indicator
- Pharma Companies Keenly Eye Lucrative BT Market
2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Allergan Leads the Global BTX Market
- Botulinum Toxin Products Worldwide
- Botox
- The Leading Brand in Cosmetic BTX Market
- Biosimilar BTX Variants Challenge Botox's Leadership
- Discontinuation of PurTox Averts Competition to Botox®
- Lack of Differentiation among Approved BTX Products
- Comparison of Leading Neurotoxins
- Botox, Dysport and Xeomin by Safety and Efficacy
- Revance Therapeutics: All Hopes on Topical Botox Formulation
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical All Set to Make a Mark on the International Scenario
- A Review of Major BTX Products
3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES
- Rising Demand for Non-Invasive Cosmetic Treatments Bodes Well for BTX Market
- Botulinum Toxin
- The Preferred Solution in Facial Injectables Market
- Growing Acceptance of Cosmetic BTX Treatments Favors Market Growth
- Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Sales
- Unmet Medical Needs Encourage Off-Label Use: A Cause for Concern or Jubilation?
- Urgent Need for Physician Education about Off-Label Usage
- High Voltage Ad Campaigns Boost Patient Awareness
- Digital Revolution to Impact Consumer Choices
- Financing of Non-Reimbursed Healthcare: Need of the Hour
- Combination Therapies: A Double Whammy Success
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Botulinum Toxin: A Poison That Cures
- Structure & Mechanism of Action
- Disadvantages
- Classification of Botulinum Toxin
- Botulinum Toxin Type A
- Historical Timeline of Botulinum Toxin: 1885-2002
- Key Cosmetic Indications for Botulinum Toxin
- Site of Injection and Doses of Neurotoxins used in the Treatment of Dystonias
- Chronic Pain
- Botox in Migraine Treatment
- Hyperhidrosis
- Bladder Dysfunctions
- Spasticity
- Other Applications
- Side Effects
- An Overview of Side Effects of BTX Treatment
5. RESEARCH BREAKTHROUGHS IN THE RECENT PAST
- University of Kansas Researchers Study Botulinum ToxinA Role in Minimally Invasive Treatment of Neurogenic Bladder
- Researchers at Baylor College of Medicine Revealed Use of Botox Injections for Treatment of Filamentary Keratitis
- Researchers at Medical School of Hannover and Sanford-Burnham Medical Research Institute Study Effect of the Hostile Human Stomach Environment on BT
- Investigators Prove Role of BTX A for Treatment of Achalasia
- Researchers at University of Freiburg Conduct New Studies on Salmonella
- Researchers at Monash University Use Botox to Resolve Asthma Wrinkles
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
- Galderma Initiates Phase II Clinical Trial on Botulinum Toxin
- Daewoong Unveils Nabota Botulinum Toxin-Type Formula
- Medy-TOX Submits Patent Application for Lyophilized Botulinum Toxin
- Botox Receives Approval for Treatment of Ankle Disability in the UK
- Anterios Develops AI-09 Next-Generation Injectable Botulinum Product
- Ipsen Receives Health Canada Approval for Dysport®
- Eisai Announces Plans to Launch Nerbloc® in Japan
- Cangene Receives FDA Approval for Botulism Antitoxin
- Allergan Receives FDA Approval for BOTOX® for the Treatment of Crow's Feet Lines in Adults
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Allergan Gains Marketing Approval for BOTOX Vista® in Japan
- Allergan Takes Over Anterios
- FDA Approves BOTOX® for Treatment of Adult Lower Limb Spasticity
- Revance Releases Phase 2 Trial Results of RT001 Topical Botulinum Toxin Type A Drug Candidate
- Ipsen Collaborates with EpiVax for Developed Next-Gen Botulinum Toxins
- Revance Begins Phase 3 Clinical Trial for Botulinum Toxin Type A Topical Gel
- Bloomage BioTechnology and Medytox to Establish JV in China
- Ipsen Gains FDA's sBLA Approval for Dysport®
- Actavis Bags FDA Approval for Expanding BOTOX® Label
- Actavis Acquires Allergan
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 15 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)
- The United States (6)
- Japan (1)
- Europe (5)
- - France (1)
- - Germany (1)
- - The United Kingdom (1)
- - Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6)
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qcctbl/botulinum_toxin
