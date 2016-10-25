Global High Performance Polyamides Market Overview 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "High Performance Polyamides - A Global Market Overview" report to their offering.

The study also analyzes the key end-use sectors of high performance polyamides including Automotive & Transportation, Electrical & Electronics, Mechanical/Industrial, Medical & Healthcare and Others (such as Building & Construction, Aerospace, Consumer Goods, Medical etc.). The global markets for the above mentioned product types and end-use sectors are analyzed in terms of volume in metric tons and value in USD for 2012-2022 analysis period for the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World.

This report includes high temperature polyamides within the definition of high performance polyamides as well as other specialty polyamides which display outstanding characteristics such as very low moisture absorption, outstanding chemical resistance, toughness and strength. The report focuses on six different high performance polyamides namely polyamide 11 (PA 11), polyamide 12 (PA 12), polyamide 46 (PA 46), polyamide 9T (PA 9T), polyphthalamides (PPA) based on polyamide 6T (PA 6T) and polyarylamide (PARA) or polyamide MXD6 (PA MXD6).

Global volume consumption of High Performance Polyamides is forecast to be 217.4 thousand metric tons in 2016 and is projected to reach 271.1 thousand metric tons by 2022 at a CAGR of 3.7% between the two years. Asia-Pacific is the largest volume consumer of High Performance Polyamides, forecast to be 105.4 thousand metric tons (48.5% share) in 2016, which is also expected to record the fastest 2016-2022 CAGR of 4.6% and reach a projected 138 thousand metric tons by 2022.

Mega trends in the automotive, electrical & electronics and oil & gas sectors are expected to spur the demand for high performance polyamides in the future. In the automotive industry, growth is supported by metal replacement to reduce vehicle weight, while thinner and smaller components in electronic devices. Further, the development of unconventional oil and gas technologies to spur the demand for the specialty polyamides.

Key Topics Covered:

Part A: Global Market Perspective

1. Introduction

2. Industry Landscape

3. Key Business & Product Trends

4. Global Market Overview

Part B: Regional Market Perspective

1. The United States

2. Europe

3. ASIA-PACIFIC

4. Rest of World

Part C: Guide to the Industry

1. High Performance Polyamides Manufacturers

2. Independent Compounders

Part D: Annexure

1. Research Methodology

2. Feedback

Companies Mentioned

- Arkema Group

- E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

- EMS-Chemie Holding AG

- Evonik Industries AG

- Kuraray Co., Ltd.

- Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

- Royal DSM N.V.

- Solvay SA

- Toyobo Co., Ltd.

- Ube Industries, Ltd.

- Zhejiang NHU Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sfqlmm/high_performance

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716