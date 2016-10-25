Global Sports Fishing Equipment Strategic Business Report 2016-2022: Shimano - A Dominant Force in the Fishing Gear Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sports Fishing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports Fishing Equipment in US$ by the following Product Segments: Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines, Hooks, and Others.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
The report profiles 171 companies including many key and niche players such as
- AFTCO Mfg. Co., Inc. (USA)
- Castaic Soft Bait, Inc. (USA)
- Daiwa Corporation (USA)
- Diamondback fly Rods (USA)
- Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co. (USA)
- Eppinger Mfg. Co. (USA)
- Gamakatsu Co., Ltd. (Japan)
- Gibbs-Delta Tackle (Canada)
- Grandt Industries, Inc. (USA)
- Hagen's (USA)
- Happysea (Suzhou) Company Ltd. (China)
- Jim Teeny, Inc. (USA)
- Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corporation (Canada)
- O. Mustad & Son A.S. (Norway)
- Okuma Fishing Tackle Corporation (USA)
- Plano Synergy Holdings (USA)
- PRADCO Outdoor Brands (USA)
- Pure Fishing, Inc. (USA)
- Rapala VMC Corporation (Finland)
- Rome Specialty Company, Inc. (USA)
- Sea Masterenterprise Co., Ltd. (Taiwan)
- Shimano, Inc. (Japan)
- Spinal Rods (USA)
- St. Croix Rods (USA)
- Tackobox LLC (USA)
- Taylor Reels (USA)
- Tica Fishing Tackle (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
- Sports Fishing Equipment: Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of the Vibrant Recreational Fishing Industry
- Myriad Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing: The Primary Factor Driving Demand for Fishing Equipment
- Key Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Ranked in the Order of Importance
- Economic Development: A Major Growth Indicator
- Global Market Outlook
- The United States Dominates the Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market
- Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
- Lures, Flies, & Baits: The Fastest Growing Segment
2. COMPETITION
- Sports Fishing Equipment: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace
- Leading Fishing Rod Brands Worldwide
- Shimano: A Dominant Force in the Fishing Gear Market
- Floating Minnow from Rapala: The Story of Invention to Commercialization
- Notable Fishing Equipment Brands by Category
- Fishing Rod Products
- Surf & Freshwater Gear
- Boat Rods and Reels
- Bass Fishing Lures
- Ice Fishing Products
- Fishing Lines
- Seasonal Fishing Tackle Demand: A Major Concern for Manufacturers
3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES
- Technological Developments Drive Healthy Demand for Innovative and Advanced Fishing Equipment
- Lures Mimic Sounds of Fish
- Bait Offers Natural Glide and Slower Sink
- Lures with Characteristic Wobbling Action
- Bait Covers More Water to Find Feeding Fish
- Innovative Lure to Catch Game Fish
- A Fishing Camera for Easy Underwater Viewing Using Tablets or Smartphones
- Bobber with an Integrated Intel Chip
- 3D Printed Fishing Bobbers
- Recent ARC Fishing Innovations
- Advancements in Fly Fishing Reels
- Sports Fishing Boats: Technology Transformations Over the Years
- Innovations in the Area of Electronics
- Increasing Focus on Developing Fishing Infrastructure Platforms Strengthens Market Prospects
- Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion
- Growing Prominence of Advanced Electronics among Anglers Bodes Well for Market Penetration
- Select Innovative Electronic Sports Fishing-Related Products
- Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sports Fishing Equipment Sales
4. TRADE STATISTICS
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES
- Douglas Outdoors Unveils Premium SKY Rod Series
- Rapala to Introduce New Coastal Lures
- Bay Rat Lures Unveils the S3 Lure
- Eco-Net Rolls Out Eco-Popper
- Lamiglas Introduces Four New PINK Lamiglas Fishing Rod Models
- Matzuo America to Showcase New Fishing Innovations
- Fenwick Introduces 3M Powerlux 500 Spinning and Baitcast Bass Rods
- Compact Fishing System Launches New Compact Fishing Rod
- KastKing to Offer KastKing® Masters Monofilament Fishing Line
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
- Newell Rubbermaid Acquires Jarden
- Fox International Takes Over Salmo
- Rapala and Shimano Enters into a New Distribution Deal
- Fishing Frenzy Tackle Enters into a Partnership with the Bass Fishing Team of East Texas Baptist University
- Fishing Equipment Mania Opens an Online Store for Fishing Equipment
- PRADCO Outdoor Brands Acquires Bandit Lures
- ARC Fishing Opens a New Company
- Hi-Liner Fishing Gear and Tackle Inks Agreement with EMATUM
- Nomad Fishing Company Starts New Website
- Fulling Mill Purchases River Road Building Distribution Facility
8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 171 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 183)
- The United States (67)
- Canada (4)
- Japan (7)
- Europe (57)
- - France (7)
- - Germany (4)
- - The United Kingdom (6)
- - Italy (10)
- - Spain (4)
- - Rest of Europe (26)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (48)
