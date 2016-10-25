Global Sports Fishing Equipment Strategic Business Report 2016-2022: Shimano - A Dominant Force in the Fishing Gear Market - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 25, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Sports Fishing Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report to their offering.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Sports Fishing Equipment in US$ by the following Product Segments: Rods, Reels & Poles, Lures, Flies & Baits, Fishing Lines, Hooks, and Others.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report profiles 171 companies including many key and niche players such as

AFTCO Mfg. Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Castaic Soft Bait, Inc. ( USA )

) Daiwa Corporation ( USA )

) Diamondback fly Rods ( USA )

) Eagle Claw Fishing Tackle Co. (USA)

Eppinger Mfg. Co. (USA)

Gamakatsu Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Gibbs-Delta Tackle ( Canada )

) Grandt Industries, Inc. ( USA )

) Hagen's ( USA )

) Happysea (Suzhou) Company Ltd. ( China )

) Jim Teeny, Inc. ( USA )

) Koppers Fishing and Tackle Corporation ( Canada )

) O. Mustad & Son A.S. ( Norway )

( ) Okuma Fishing Tackle Corporation ( USA )

) Plano Synergy Holdings ( USA )

) PRADCO Outdoor Brands ( USA )

) Pure Fishing, Inc. ( USA )

) Rapala VMC Corporation ( Finland )

) Rome Specialty Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Sea Masterenterprise Co., Ltd. ( Taiwan )

) Shimano, Inc. ( Japan )

) Spinal Rods ( USA )

) St. Croix Rods ( USA )

) Tackobox LLC ( USA )

) Taylor Reels ( USA )

( ) Tica Fishing Tackle ( China )

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Sports Fishing Equipment: Meeting the Ever-Changing Needs of the Vibrant Recreational Fishing Industry

Myriad Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing: The Primary Factor Driving Demand for Fishing Equipment

Key Health and Well-Being Benefits of Recreational Fishing Ranked in the Order of Importance

Economic Development: A Major Growth Indicator

Global Market Outlook

The United States Dominates the Global Sports Fishing Equipment Market

Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Lures, Flies, & Baits: The Fastest Growing Segment

2. COMPETITION

Sports Fishing Equipment: A Highly Fragmented Marketplace

Leading Fishing Rod Brands Worldwide

Shimano: A Dominant Force in the Fishing Gear Market

Floating Minnow from Rapala: The Story of Invention to Commercialization

Notable Fishing Equipment Brands by Category

Fishing Rod Products

Surf & Freshwater Gear

Boat Rods and Reels

Bass Fishing Lures

Ice Fishing Products

Fishing Lines

Seasonal Fishing Tackle Demand: A Major Concern for Manufacturers

3. MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS & ISSUES

Technological Developments Drive Healthy Demand for Innovative and Advanced Fishing Equipment

Lures Mimic Sounds of Fish

Bait Offers Natural Glide and Slower Sink

Lures with Characteristic Wobbling Action

Bait Covers More Water to Find Feeding Fish

Innovative Lure to Catch Game Fish

A Fishing Camera for Easy Underwater Viewing Using Tablets or Smartphones

Bobber with an Integrated Intel Chip

3D Printed Fishing Bobbers

Recent ARC Fishing Innovations

Advancements in Fly Fishing Reels

Sports Fishing Boats: Technology Transformations Over the Years

Innovations in the Area of Electronics

Increasing Focus on Developing Fishing Infrastructure Platforms Strengthens Market Prospects

Surging Popularity of Kayak Fishing Benefits Market Expansion

Growing Prominence of Advanced Electronics among Anglers Bodes Well for Market Penetration

Select Innovative Electronic Sports Fishing-Related Products

Increasing Disposable Incomes to Propel Sports Fishing Equipment Sales

4. TRADE STATISTICS

5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES

Douglas Outdoors Unveils Premium SKY Rod Series

Rapala to Introduce New Coastal Lures

Bay Rat Lures Unveils the S3 Lure

Eco-Net Rolls Out Eco-Popper

Lamiglas Introduces Four New PINK Lamiglas Fishing Rod Models

Matzuo America to Showcase New Fishing Innovations

Fenwick Introduces 3M Powerlux 500 Spinning and Baitcast Bass Rods

Compact Fishing System Launches New Compact Fishing Rod

KastKing to Offer KastKing® Masters Monofilament Fishing Line

7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Newell Rubbermaid Acquires Jarden

Fox International Takes Over Salmo

Rapala and Shimano Enters into a New Distribution Deal

Fishing Frenzy Tackle Enters into a Partnership with the Bass Fishing Team of East Texas Baptist University

Fishing Equipment Mania Opens an Online Store for Fishing Equipment

PRADCO Outdoor Brands Acquires Bandit Lures

ARC Fishing Opens a New Company

Hi-Liner Fishing Gear and Tackle Inks Agreement with EMATUM

Nomad Fishing Company Starts New Website

Fulling Mill Purchases River Road Building Distribution Facility

8. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 171 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 183)

The United States (67)

(67) Canada (4)

(4) Japan (7)

(7) Europe (57)

(57) - France (7)

(7) - Germany (4)

(4) - The United Kingdom (6)

(6) - Italy (10)

(10) - Spain (4)

(4) - Rest of Europe (26)

(26) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (48)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6b99tk/sports_fishing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716