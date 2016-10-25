

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Assurant Inc (AIZ) announced a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $60.7 million, or $1.00 per share. This was down from $104.3 million, or $1.53 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 27.7% to $1.83 billion. This was down from $2.53 billion last year.



Assurant Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $60.7 Mln. vs. $104.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -41.8% -EPS (Q3): $1.00 vs. $1.53 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -34.6% -Revenue (Q3): $1.83 Bln vs. $2.53 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -27.7%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX