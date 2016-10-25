

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $21.1 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $18.1 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to $239.65 million. This was up from $200.54 million last year.



NuVasive, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $21.1 Mln. vs. $18.1 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 16.6% -EPS (Q3): $0.40 vs. $0.35 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 14.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.40 -Revenue (Q3): $239.65 Mln vs. $200.54 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 19.5%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.64 Full year revenue guidance: $952.0 Mln



