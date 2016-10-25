Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal gallium nitride (GaN) devices marketreport until 2020. This research report also lists seven other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global GaN devices market was valued at USD 518 million in 2015 and is expected to reach USD 1,078 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of close to 16% during the forecast period.

According to Sunil Kumar Singh, a lead semiconductor equipment research analyst at Technavio, "Increased use of GaN in EW in defense sector is one of the major factors driving the global market. The defense sector is the major segment in the global GaN devices market. GaN is used in radars and anti-improvised explosive devices due to its various properties like wide band gap and high breakdown voltage

Competitive vendor landscape

The global GaN devices market has a high potential for growth because of the increase in applications for GaN devices across several sectors. The market is characterized by the presence of significant entry barriers in the form of capital requirements, which prevent new players from entering the market.

The GaN-based semiconductor device manufacturers have realized the potential of GaN devices, resulting in an increase in M&A. In 2015, Cree acquired Arkansas Power Electronics International, a power modules and power applications manufacturer. The acquisition strengthens Cree's RF and power business, as Arkansas Power Electronics has intellectual property and application expertise. RFMD, an RF solutions provider, and TriQuint, an RF solutions and foundry services provider, both merged in 2015 to form Qorvo. Similarly, Infineon Technology acquired International Rectifier, a manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal ICs, in 2015.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53928

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top six GaN devices market vendors

Avago Technologies

Avago Technologies manufactures analog semiconductor devices. The company's product offerings cater to the industrial and automotive electronics, computing peripherals, and consumer and wireless communications segment. The product offerings by the company are used in cellular phones, telecom equipment, enterprise storage and servers, consumer appliances, and data networking.

Cree

Cree is a manufacturer of semiconductor LED materials and devices. Cree product line involves blue and green LED chips, LED fixtures, RF devices, and power-switching devices. Cree follows a growth strategy that integrates the perspective of sustainability. Through this strategy, the company plans to trigger its earning potential, produce efficient and high-performance products, and develop products with a focus on penetrating broader markets. Also, it plans to enhance its technological strengths, which will help it gain more market share. In addition, it focuses on optimizing costs and increasing its customer portfolio.

GaN Systems

The company is a manufacturer of GaN high power switching transistors and diodes. The company has a transportable fabless model and incorporates GaN into the design. The company develops GaN power-switching transistors. The company caters to enterprise, consumer, solar, wind, and smart grid power conversion requirements.

Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of semiconductor products for the communications, automotive, and memory markets. The company operates through 50 subsidiaries across EMEA, APAC, and the Americas. It caters to the automation, data processing, electromobility, industrial, chip card and security, consumer, solar energy systems, wind energy systems, automotive, lighting, medical, motorcycles, e-bikes and small e-vehicles, mobile devices, power supplies, motor control and drives, and smart grid sectors.

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors

OSRAM Opto Semiconductors is a wholly-owned subsidiary of OSRAM. It has diversified its portfolio to provide a wide range of lighting applications such as high-brightness and high-power LEDs. The company is one of the most significant innovation and technology drivers in Germany. It has a strong global sales and marketing network.

Qorvo

RFMD and TriQuint merged in early 2015 to form Qorvo. The company provides core technologies and radio frequency solutions for mobile, infrastructure, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in the design, sales, and manufacturing centers throughout Asia, Europe, and North America. The company caters its products to the OEMs and ODMs worldwide.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Gallium Arsenide Devices Market 2016-2020

Global Power Amplifier Market 2016-2020

Global GaN Radio Frequency Devices Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161025006596/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com