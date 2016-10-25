

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Owens Illinois Inc. (OI) released earnings for its third quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $111 million, or $0.68 per share. This was up from $92 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.9% to $1.71 billion. This was up from $1.57 billion last year.



Owens Illinois Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $111 Mln. vs. $92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 20.7% -EPS (Q3): $0.68 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q3): $1.71 Bln vs. $1.57 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.9%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.27 - $2.32



