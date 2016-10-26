

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ride-sharing service Lyft Inc. co-founder and President John Zimmer has denied rumors that the company is for sale.



'We were not' for sale and 'we are not' for sale, he said at the WSJDLive 2016 global technology conference.



Zimmer said Lyft has more than doubled its ridership in the U.S. to 17 million rides in October.



In June, the company had hired investment bank Qatalyst Partners LP, that further fueled the acquisition rumors. However, Zimmer clarified that the company hired Qatalyst to evaluate few offers from potential acquirers.



Lyft is the second-largest ride-hailing service in the US, behind Uber, and is currently valued at $5.5 billion.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX