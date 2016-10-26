

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australia will on Wednesday release Q3 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Inflation is expected to add 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.1 percent on year after rising 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.0 percent on year in the previous three months.



The Reserve Bank of Australia's trimmed mean is expected to add 0.4 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year after picking up 0.5 percent on quarter and 1.7 percent on year in Q2.



The RBA's weighted median is expected to hold steady at 0.4 percent on quarter and climb to 1.4 percent on year from 1.3 percent in the previous three months.



Japan will see September numbers for corporate service prices and October results for small business confidence.



Corporate service prices are expected to hold steady at 0.2 percent on year; in September, the business confidence index had a score of 47.7.



Singapore will provide September data for industrial production; in August, output was flat on month and up 0.1 percent on year.



