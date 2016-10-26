

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Electronics retailer Best Buy on Tuesday confirmed it will offer customers free shipping on all products from now through December 24, for the second consecutive year.



The company expects the offer will help it to lure more customers during the holiday season as it competes against online giant Amazon. Amazon offers free two day shipping for its Prime members. Retail giant Target, which also offer similar free shipping during the holiday season, has however not announced the offer this season yet.



Shipping costs have been one of the primary complaints raised by online shoppers.



