

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - C. R. Bard, Inc. (BCR) announced, for the full year 2016, net sales are forecasted to increase between 8 percent and 9 percent on an as-reported basis. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, full year 2016 net sales are forecasted to increase between 9 percent and 10 percent over 2015. Full year 2016 earnings per share, after adjusting for items, are projected to be between $10.23 and $10.28. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $10.17. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusting for items, third quarter net income was $199.5 million and earnings per share were $2.64, an increase of 14 percent and 16 percent, respectively, as compared to third quarter 2015 results.



Third quarter net sales were $941.9 million, an increase of 9 percent over the prior-year period on an as-reported basis. Excluding the impact of foreign exchange, third quarter 2016 net sales increased 10 percent over the prior-year period.



