

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NCR Corp. (NCR) announced the company now expects 2016 revenue to be $6.47 billion to $6.50 billion (previous guidance of $6.325 billion to $6.400 billion), due to higher expected revenue in all segments. Non-GAAP earnings per share are expected to be $2.97 to $3.02 (previous guidance of $2.90 to $3.00). NCR reaffirmed its free cash flow guidance. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $2.95 on revenue of $6.38 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Today we are increasing our full year 2016 revenue and non-GAAP earnings guidance due to accelerating revenue trends, ongoing improvement in execution, and the benefits of our global Omni-Channel leadership position,' said Chairman and CEO Bill Nuti.



For the fourth quarter of 2016, revenue is expected to be $1.729 billion to $1.759 billion, and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be $1.01 to $1.06. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $1.04 on revenue of $1.68 billion.



Third quarter revenue of $1.68 billion was up 4% year-over-year. On an adjusted constant currency basis, third quarter revenue was up 10%. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.87 up from $0.78, prior year, an increase of 14% constant currency.



