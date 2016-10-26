Binary Tree Acquires Donova SE to Expand into Application Migration

Binary Tree capitalizes on its strength in messaging and directory migration by expanding into application migration.

KENDALL PARK, New Jersey, Oct. 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Binary Tree today announced that they have acquired Donova SE, a company that specializes in migrating applications. Donova, headquartered near Gothenburg, Sweden, is a Microsoft Business Partner that helps customers move applications to Microsoft SharePoint, Office365 and Azure.

Binary Tree and Donova are a natural fit, as they each specialize in different facets of migration. Binary Tree migrates messaging, directories, and servers. Donova migrates applications. So now that they're under the same umbrella, clients can come to a single vendor to transform their business.

"As a long-time leader in messaging and directory migration, we're always looking for ways to make migrations easier for our clients," said Steven Pivnik, CEO of Binary Tree. "And we've seen that it's a huge challenge for them to migrate applications. So it's a great fit for the Donova team to bring their expertise in application migration to Binary Tree. Now, our clients can lean on us for an even more comprehensive transformation-of both messaging and applications."

Mats Jansson, CEO of Donova, along with the other founders and staff will join Binary Tree reporting to Nick Wilkinson, COO. The team will work closely with Vadim Gringolts, CTO to craft the technology vision for Binary Tree offerings and with Ryan Niemann, CRO and his team to craft a global go to market strategy.

"My team and I are excited to join Binary Tree," said Jansson. "Our application migration solutions have been well received by the market. We feel that being part of Binary Tree will help us extend our reach and scale our solutions to their worldwide customer base. There are exciting times in our joint future together."

