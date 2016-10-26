

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) released earnings for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $219.56 million, or $1.42 per share. This was up from $217.26 million, or $1.41 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $625.23 million. This was down from $629.88 million last year.



Boston Properties Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $219.56 Mln. vs. $217.26 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 1.1% -EPS (Q3): $1.42 vs. $1.41 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 0.7% -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $625.23 Mln vs. $629.88 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.7%



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.49 - $1.51 Full year EPS guidance: $5.97 - $5.99



