sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

115,37 Euro		-0,385
-0,33 %
WKN: 907550 ISIN: US1011211018 Ticker-Symbol: BO9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
114,01
116,32
25.10.
114,84
115,47
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BOSTON PROPERTIES INC115,37-0,33 %