October 25, 2016 (LUC - TSX, LUC - BSE, LUC - Nasdaq Stockholm) … Lucara Diamond Corp. ("Lucara" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be publishing its 2016 Third Quarter results on Tuesday, November 8, 2016, after the market close in North America.



The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, November 9, 2016 at 6:00 a.m. Pacific, 9:00 a.m. Eastern, 3:00 p.m. CET.



Please call in 10 minutes before the conference call starts and stay on the line (an operator will be available to assist you).



Conference ID: 96970558 / Lucara Diamond



Dial-In Numbers: Toll-Free North America: +1-866-521-4884 North America: +1-647-427-2306 Sweden: +46 (0) 2-079-4343 London: 0-800-051-7107



To view the live webcast presentation, please log on using this direct link: http://edge.media-server.com/m/p/yvs2j63m



The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format for download from the Lucara website www.lucaradiamond.com before the conference call.



A replay of the telephone conference will be available two hours after the completion of the call until November 16, 2016.



Replay number (Toll Free North America): +1-855-859-2056 Replay number (International): +1-404-537-3406



The pass code for the replay is: 96970558



On Behalf of the Board,



William Lamb



President and CEO



For further information, please contact:



Sophia Shane, Corporate Development +1 (604) 689-7842, sophias@namdo.com



Sweden: Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations +46 701-112615, reriksson@rive6.ch



UK: Louise Mason, Citigate Dewe Rogerson +44 20 7282 2932, or +44 20 7282 2996, lucaradiamond@citigatedr.co.uk



About Lucara



Lucara is a well positioned diamond producer. The Company has an experienced board and management team with extensive diamond development and operations expertise. The Company's main producing asset is the 100% owned Karowe Mine in Botswana. The Company also conducts exploration activities and holds two precious stone prospecting licenses close to its Karowe mine.



The information in this release is accurate at the time of distribution but may be superseded or qualified by subsequent news releases.



The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lucara Diamond Corp. under the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. This information was submitted for public release by the above person(s) on October 25, 2016 at 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time.



