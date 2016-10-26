

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) has reassured its customers that Mexican casual fast food chain will not run out of guacamole nor will it increase its price, despite ongoing avocado shortage.



The food chain said it has not faced any problems with avocado supply.



'We do not plan to raise prices for guacamole (we don't typically raise prices in response to short-term cyclical changes in food costs) and have not incurred any supply disruptions,' Chipotle spokesperson Chris Arnold told Business Insider.



Avocado, which is the primary ingredient of guacamole, has been short in supply due to grower's strike in Mexico and a drought in California. Last week, the country imported just 8.5 million pounds avodado from Mexico, compared to about 35 to 45 million pounds imported last year, according to Business Insider.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX