SIGN & LED CHINA & DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2016 Successfully Concludes





GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- Organized by UBM Trust, a joint venture with UBM Asia Ltd., SIGN CHINA, LED CHINA and DIGITAL SIGNAGE 2016 successfully concluded on September 22nd at the Shanghai New International Expo Center (SNIEC).

SIGN CHINA and LED CHINA combined hosted 1,060 exhibitors and brands and welcomed trade buyers from 137 overseas countries and regions. In particular, the 2016 event saw a double digit % increase in international visitors from the United States of America, Russia, and Japan followed by top international visitorship from Australia, Malaysia, India, Iran, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, the UAE, Indonesia, Spain, and Brazil.

With 100,000 sqm of exhibition space, a diverse range of products were displayed, including, Laser Engraving, Signage, Lightboxes, Digital Signage, Advertising Displays, Advertising Boards & POP Items, Indoor & Outdoor Large Format Printers, Printing Material, LED Displays, LED Illuminants, LED Lighting. Amongst the 1,060 exhibitors and brands were the major industry players such as Unilumin, Liantronics, and Absen.

"We have participated in LED CHINA since 2005 and noticed that the quality of overseas buyers was better than previous years. Exhibitors have been growing all along, too. The technology of exhibits is moving towards the high-end direction. This year, we met lots of professional buyers. Based on the exhibition experience and brand influence in the industry, we are confident that LED CHINA will keep on developing towards the high-end market for us." said Mr. Wei Gao, Manager of Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.

The second year of relocation to Shanghai, another key highlight of SIGN & LED CHINA this year was that it attracted many renowned enterprises from Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shanghai provinces to join the event including Tonight, Jutu and Hua R Sheng. New techniques and products with a "world-class level" were showcased onsite.

"For companies focusing on export, SIGN CHINA is a good choice since plenty of international buyers are attracted here every year. It is a great opportunity to improve brand awareness and increase overseas sales. We receive steady orders every year during SIGN CHINA. Besides, we are satisfied with the services it provides too," said Mr. Long Zhang, General Manager of Zhejiang Ganglong New Material Co., Ltd.

SIGN and LED CHINA 2016 played host to the debut of the "O2O2O Solution", which encompassed a 350+ square meter booth space that included interactive demonstrations of the O2O2O Solution System, VIP meeting rooms and lounges, and an experiential wall showcasing the Trade Assurance program by Alibaba B2B. Onsite, the booth area was crowded daily with visitors experiencing the fast track of matchmaking and trading function of the O2O2O platform.

"Hosting the debut of UBM and Alibaba B2B's 'O2O2O Solution' at SIGN and LED CHINA 2016 was a great success," said Jime Essink, President and CEO of UBM Asia, at the press conference announcing the debut of O2O2O Solution, "Providing a platform for pre-show and onsite business matchmaking as well as post-event secure transaction order placement enhances the traditional sourcing experience for our exhibitors and visitors."

In the future, more international business opportunities will be provided to exhibitors through O2O2O Solution, helping them to keep an eye on capturing any business opportunities and industry market changes.

"Opportunities come along with crisis. There is still a huge and irreplaceable market for the traditional sign industry and the environmental-friendly LED industry," said David Tang, Managing Director of UBM Trust. "Enterprises with new techniques, renowned brand awareness, good product quality and good service reputation will eventually become leaders of innovation and evolution. UBM Trust will continue to adapt to market changes and upgrade itself, so as to extend to a more complete and high-quality business network and to drive international development of the SIGN & LED industries."

The next edition of SIGN CHINA, LED CHINA and DIGITAL SIGNAGE will take place from 20 to 22 September 2017 at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC). We sincerely look forward to meeting you again.

