

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Wednesday.



That exceeded forecasts for an increase of 0.2 percent, which would have been unchanged from August.



On a monthly basis, prices were flat after slipping 0.3 percent in the previous month.



For the third quarter of 2016, prices were up 0.3 percent on year and 0.2 percent on quarter after advancing 0.1 percent on year and 0.2 percent on quarter in the three months prior.



