

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in three straight trading days, gathering more than 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,130-point plateau, although investors figure to cash in on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation thanks to weak earnings news and economic data, plus a decline in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly higher on Tuesday following gains from the financial shares and resource stocks.



For the day, the index added 3.69 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 3,131.94 after trading between 3,121.05 and 3,132.50. The Shenzhen Component Index gained 0.27 percent to end at 10,871.50.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China collected 0.32 percent, while Bank of China gained 0.29 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China picked up 0.45 percent, China Life shed 0.50 percent, China Shenhua advanced 0.40 percent, Baoshan Iron spiked 2.15 percent, China Coal Energy soared 7 percent and China Unicom slipped 1.13 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is soft as stocks moved lower on Tuesday, although the downside was fairly limited.



The S&P 500 fell 8.17 points or 0.38 percent to 2,143.15, while the NASDAQ slid 26.43 points or 0.50 percent to 5,283.40 and the Dow lost 53.76 points or 0.30 percent to 18,169.27.



The weakness came as traders reacted to the latest earnings news, with Sonic (SONC) reporting better than expected fiscal Q4 earnings but providing disappointing guidance.



Also, Under Amour (UA) said its growth rate was slowing, while Procter & Gamble (PG) reported results that beat estimates.



In economic news, the Conference Board noted a bigger than expected drop in consumer confidence in October.



Falling crude oil prices also weighed as Dec. WTI oil fell 56 cents or 1.1 percent to $49.96/bbl.



