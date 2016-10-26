

ROMANEL-SUR-MORGES (dpa-AFX) - Logitech International SA (LOGI) reported a profit for its second quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to $57.93 million, or $0.35 per share. This was higher than $41.13 million, or $0.25 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.25 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 8.8% to $564.30 million. This was up from $518.49 million last year.



Logitech International SA earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $57.93 Mln. vs. $41.13 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.8% -EPS (Q2): $0.35 vs. $0.25 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.25 -Revenue (Q2): $564.30 Mln vs. $518.49 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 8.8%



