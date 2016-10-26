sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,65 Euro		+0,12
+0,61 %
WKN: A0J3YT ISIN: CH0025751329 Ticker-Symbol: LTEC 
Aktie:
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
SMI MID
1-Jahres-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
19,463
19,856
25.10.
19,699
19,779
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LOGITECH INTERNATIONAL SA19,65+0,61 %