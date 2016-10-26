sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

30,43 Euro		-0,625
-2,01 %
WKN: 876755 ISIN: AU000000WES1 Ticker-Symbol: WF3 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
ASX-50
1-Jahres-Chart
WESFARMERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESFARMERS LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,37
30,75
25.10.
30,20
30,75
25.10.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WESFARMERS LIMITED
WESFARMERS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WESFARMERS LIMITED30,43-2,01 %