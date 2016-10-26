

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian retailer Wesfarmers Ltd. (WES.AX, WFAFF.PK) reported that its Coles's headline food and liquor sales for the first quarter were A$7.9 billion, up 2.9 per cent on the previous corresponding period.



Comparable food and liquor store sales increased 1.8 per cent and comparable food store sales increased 1.7 per cent for the quarter. Food and liquor price deflation reduced to 1.0 per cent for the quarter as the deflationary pressure from produce abated.



Total Coles Express sales, including fuel, for the quarter were A$1.5 billion, a decrease of 13.7 per cent on the previous corresponding period. The decrease in sales was hurt by lower fuel volumes and lower fuel prices, offsetting the continued growth in convenience store sales.



Headline Convenience store sales increased 7.4 per cent for the quarter and 3.2 per cent on a comparable store basis.



Bunnings Australia and New Zealand achieved total sales growth of 7.4 per cent during the quarter.



Kmart recorded strong sales growth of 11.2 per cent, with a continued focus on lowest prices and the customer experience delivering growth across all categories.



Officeworks' sales growth of 7.5 per cent reflected strong execution of its 'every channel' strategy, with positive sales growth achieved both in-store and online, the company said



Separately, Wesfarmers reported that Overburden removal for the quarter ended 30 September 2016 was 13.8 per cent higher than the previous quarter. The increase in overburden removal was driven by a higher strip ratio,resulting from a change to mine sequencing, with preparatory work undertaken to increase pre-strip of overburden to support expected increases in coal exposure and coal production in the coming quarter.



Coal production for the quarter was 2.62 million tonnes, 11.8 per cent lower than the previous quarter. Metallurgical coal production of 1.65 million tonnes was 23.0 per cent lower than the previous quarter and steaming coal production of 968,000 tonnes was 17.2 per cent higher than the previous quarter. The decline in coal production resulted primarily from we t weather conditions, with rainfall during the quarter being 57per cent higher than the prior quarter and six times higher than the first quarter of the 2016 financial year.



