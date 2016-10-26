KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- The gender equality debate is not a new one and the issue of workplace equality is on-going around the world. The Q3 Randstad Workmonitor looked at sentiments in Malaysia and found that employees have the highest positive sentiments towards equality compared to Singapore and Hong Kong.

The findings showed that the strong positive sentiment was caused by the optimistic views that men held, bringing up Malaysia's average.

Malaysia ranked second highest globally with employees feeling that gender equality increased with the seniority of the job. 83% of Malaysian employees held this sentiment, compared to 61% globally, showcasing a confident outlook on job prospects for longer term careers. The genders held similar views, with 84% of women and 83% of men holding this sentiment.

When looking equal rewards for men and women in similar positions, Malaysians had the highest sentiment in the region with 83% feeling that rewards were equal compared to 81% of employees in Singapore and Hong Kong. This sentiment was split between the genders with only 80% of women compared to a much higher 87% of men.

Malaysian employees expressed the highest positive sentiment in the region when looking at equal treatment for men and women within organisations, with 87% of Malaysian employees, compared to 85% in Hong Kong and 81% in Singapore. Malaysian male employees were key in this high ranking as 91% of men, compared to only 83% of women, agreed with the statement.

Promotions and job applications were also studied, Malaysia ranked highest in the region, and third globally, for positive sentiment around equal support for men and women when applying for a job or when asking for promotions with 84% of Malaysian, 81% of Hong Kong and 76% of Singaporean employees. Male employees were again a leading factor for this high sentiment (88%) compared to women (80%).

Ryan Carroll, Country Director for Randstad Malaysia noted, "It is great to see that, overall, Malaysian employees are quite confident that there are equal opportunities for both genders in the workplace. However, these high numbers were affected by the strong sentiment of male employees. This positive sentiment could show a possible lack of understanding from men around the true sentiments of the situations of their female colleagues."

"I expect to see the gap in sentiment between men and women close in the future as both global and local organisations continue building their training and teambuilding expertise, allowing for stronger cooperation and mutual understanding between the genders," added Mr Carroll.

The Randstad Workmonitor

The Randstad Workmonitor was launched in the Netherlands in 2003 and now covers 34 countries around the world. The Workmonitor is published quarterly, making global trends in mobility visible over time.

The quantitative study is conducted via an online questionnaire among employees aged 18-65, working a minimum of 24 hours a week in a paid job (not self-employed). The minimal sample size is 400 interviews per country, using Survey Sampling International.

About Randstad

Randstad is one of the world's largest recruitment and HR services providers. Randstad Malaysia specialises in permanent and contract recruitment, placing high calibre mid to senior level professionals in companies across key industry sectors. Since 1996, Randstad Malaysia has been shaping the world of work, and continues to help organisations recruit the best. www.randstad.com.my

