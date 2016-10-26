EQS-News / 26/10/2016 / 10:18 UTC+8 *ASUSTeK to hold 3Q 2016 Investor Conference on November 11th* ASUSTeK Computer Inc.(TAIEX:2357) announced it will hold 3Q 2016 investor conference in Mandarin on Friday, November 11th at 14:30 pm Taipei Time. Mr. Jerry Shen, CEO, and Mr. Nick Wu, CFO will host the conference to discuss the company's financial results and answer questions from the investors. A live video webcast will be available through the Investor Relations section of ASUS website. A video replay in both Mandarin and English will be available within 8 hours. Conference Schedule: Time: 14:30 pm, Friday, November 11th, 2016 Venue: ASUSTeK Headquarter, No.15, Li-De Rd., Beitou, Taipei, Taiwan Live webcast in Mandarin / Replay with English translation at: http://livewebcast.todayir.com/asus_16q3 [1] ** Overseas investors are welcome to use the webcast. A Q&A session will also be provided for webcast users. Best Regards, Investor Relations ASUSTeK Computer Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=WMCBJJOQXV [2] Document title: ASUSTeK to hold 3Q 2016 Investor Conference on November 11th Key word(s): Conference 26/10/2016 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 514577 26/10/2016 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=02a839d9f18be72afcc792edea25e5b9&application_id=514577&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=08ba4a87ecaa2236358392001ef31c5a&application_id=514577&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

