HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/25/16 -- Organized by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, the first-ever Hong Kong Great November Feast brings locals and visitors a whole month of indulgence, with epicurean culinary events, street carnivals, and wine and dine offers all around town.
Elite Dining Week is one of the feature programmes. Running from 3 to 13 November, it offers diners the opportunity to enjoy specially created tasting menus, featuring chef signature dishes and the finest culinary offerings with accompanying wines at some of the city's best restaurants. Participating restaurants include Michelin-starred or recommended restaurants, as well as award-winning ones such as Tenku RyuGin, Yan Toh Heen, Yè Shanghai, Duddell's, The Sky Boss, MIC Kitchen, ON Dining Kitchen & Lounge, Popsy Modern Kitchen, Upper Modern Bistro, Seasons by Olivier E., Otto Restaurant, The Drawing Room, Wagyu Takumi, Ta Vie, and more. Tourists can enjoy 7 day priority booking with access code "hktb". Visit www.elitediningweek.com/hktb for reservation.
Fans of Chinese cuisine will enjoy the winning dishes of the 2016 Best of the Best (BOB) Culinary Awards at a 20% discount with any purchase in the BOB restaurants during November. The 40 winning dishes are a great guide to the cream of the crop in Chinese cooking in Hong Kong. Visit www.discoverhongkong.com/bob for details.
From 1-10 November, when visitors experience The Cocktail Agenda, they can enjoy a 'buy one, get one free' offer of the locally designed Hong Kong Mix at over 30 top-notch bars, including Aberdeen Street Social, Artesian Bar, Azure, Cielo, The Pawn, Sugar, and more. Visit www.feedhk.com/thecocktailagenda for more information.
Other exciting events throughout November include:
Birthday Wine
www.DiscoverHongKong.com/BirthdayWine
German Bierfest 2016
www.gbfhk.com
Great Wines of the World 2016
www.jamessuckling.com/event/great-wines-of-the-world-hong-kong-2016/
Hong Kong International Wine & Spirits Fair 2016
www.hktdc.com/hkwinefair/
Queen's Road East Festival
www.leetungavenue.com.hk
www.theeast.com.hk
Beertopia 2016
beertopiahk.com/
Lai Kwai Fong Carnival
www.lankwaifong.com
HK Brewcraft Home Brewing Workshop
www.hkbrewcraft.com
'Cooking with Wine' at Flame at Towngas Avenue
www.towngasavenue.com
Photo Caption 1
Diners will enjoy specially created tasting menus at Michelin-starred or recommended restaurants during Elite Dining Week.
Photo Caption 2
Visitors can enjoy special offerings of The Cocktail Agenda at more than 30 local top-notch bars. Throughout November, there are more events for visitors to experience the city's world-class nightlife!
Photos are available for download at:
http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/5930
http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/5931
http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/5932
http://release.media-outreach.com/i/Download/5933
Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3071829
Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3071832
Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3071835
Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3071838
HKTB
Email Contact