Only 15 Days Until 11,000 Industry Professionals Are Welcomed At VIETWATER 2016 and RE & EE Vietnam





HO CHI MINHCITY, Vietnam, Oct. 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ -- The 8th edition of Vietnam's leading international water supply, sanitation, water resources and purification event,VIETWATER 2016, will take place at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), 799 Nguyen Van Linh, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam from 9 to 11 November 2016. Organised by UBM Asia, this is the only trade exhibition in Vietnam's water industry and expectedly welcomes over 11,000 industry players who are key decision-makers, leaders, managers, consultants, engineers, professionals and trade-visitors in water supply, wastewater treatment, purification and sewerage.

Hosted by the Vietnam Water Supply and Sewerage Association (VWSA), with strong support from the Administration of Technical Infrastructure, the Ministry of Construction (MOC) and International Water Association (IWA), the event will gather over 400 exhibitors from 38 countries and 13 international pavilions, including the EU, France, Germany, Australia, Finland, Belgium, Japan, mainland China, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Thailand and Taiwan, amongst others. Click http://www.vietwater.com/en-us/Exhibitors/Exhibitors-List to view the updated list of exhibiting companies.

Special this year at VIETWATER is the co-located exhibition -- Vietnam's leading Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Exhibition --RE & EE Vietnam 2016, which is supported by the Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association (VECEA), the Energy Conservation Center HCM (ECC-HCM), the Vietnam Automation Association (VAA) and other organisations. This is where participants can get the latest updates on water solutions and discover new services, tools, equipment and technologies in the energy efficiency and renewable energy industries.

Running along the combined exhibition there will be many insightful activities dedicated to cutting-edge technologies and solutions for water and energy issues. The activities include three-day technical free-to-attend seminars, workshops, and the 1st water international conference with the theme "Sustainable Water Supply & Sewerage Development Solutions in the Context of Climate Change: Water Resource Degradation, Drought, and Saline Intrusion". What's more, participants cannot miss the energy forum with the theme, "Towards Sustainable Energy Development in Vietnam". Many industry experts from local and international companies will present here to share their experiences and introduce new managing and operating solutions and systems. Find out the full agenda and book your seat at VIETWATER's website: http://www.vietwater.com/en-us/The-Event/Technical-Seminar or atRE & EE Vietnam's website: http://www.renergyvietnam.com/en-us/highlights/conference.

Only 15 days to go! Mark your calendar to find your high-efficiencysolutions that lead to success. The online pre-registration system is always available for all trade visitors. Register now to secure your visit and save time by not having to queue on-site at:

Vietwater: https://www.ubmonlinereg.com/Registration/default.aspx?fid=634&lang=en.

RE & EE Vietnam: https://www.ubmonlinereg.com/Registration/Default.aspx?fid=641&lang=en

