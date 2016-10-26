Davidoff Launches New Accessories Collections for Men

BASEL, Switzerland, October 26, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Expressing Contemporary Elegance Inspired by a Great Taste for Life

Davidoff is pleased to present the latest items in its collection of fine personal items for today's man about town.

Company founder Zino Davidoff began to explore the world from Paris, the City of Light, and this vibrant metropolis now inspires a collection of small leather goods, writing instruments and cufflinks that bear the traditional Clous de Paris pattern as its leitmotif. Meaning 'Nails of Paris', thisdecorative'hobnail pattern' has been used to enhance metal parts with an understated elegance since the18thcentury. Linking heritage and tradition with a contemporary look & feel, the PARIS collection is for dynamic young men who live to grasp the next exciting opportunity, and for established professionals who demand the very best personal companion pieces.

The new ZINO collection is imbued with the spirit of founder Zino Davidoff and always reflects his values of humility and generosity. Subtly embellished with the Davidoff icon, these refined small leather goods, writing instruments and cufflinks have been created for today's man about town who above all, values excellent taste. Each article is designed to be sensual and tactile, and to speak to today's man who, like Zino Davidoff, will seize on what life has to offer.

