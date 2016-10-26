MORGES, Switzerland, 2016-10-26 07:00 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnisens has signed a 5 year framework supply agreement with 50Hertz Transmission for the supply of temperature sensing (DTS) and dynamic cable rating (DCR) systems for the German utility.



With one of the most recent grids in Europe, 50Hertz operates the transmission grid of the northern and eastern part of Germany, connecting to the European grid through its neighbours: Poland, Czech Republic and Denmark. 50Hertz coordinates the electricity market in the German federal states of Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia.



Chosen after an extensive selection process, Omnisens systems will be deployed on upcoming buried onshore and subsea cable projects, some as long as 90 km.



"The secure integration of renewable energy requires more tailor-made solutions such as high-voltage cables. Dynamic Cable Rating enables us to operate our cables more efficiently and safely. All participants will benefit from increased transparency on cable performance," said Dr. Henrich Quick, Head of Asset Management, 50Hertz Transmission GmbH.



About Omnisens SA



Omnisens is a leader in power cable temperature monitoring. Using fiber optic-based Brillouin sensing together with highly qualified, dedicated application, commissioning and customer service teams, Omnisens offers continuous, reliable monitoring of onshore and subsea power cables and power umbilicals.



Based in Switzerland, Omnisens operates throughout the world, either directly or through specialized solution providers.



www.omnisens.com



About 50Hertz



With over 950 employees, 50Hertz handles the operation and the extension of the electricity transmission system. Furthermore, the company is responsible for the management of the overall electrical system throughout the German Länder of Berlin, Brandenburg, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. As transmission system operator active in the Central European market, 50Hertz is responsible for the secure integration of renewable energy, the development of the European electricity market and for maintaining a high level of security of supply. Since 2010, Belgian grid operator Elia and Australian infrastructure fund IFM Investors are shareholders of 50Hertz, holding stakes of 60 % and 40 % respectively. As a European transmission system operator, 50Hertz is part of the Elia Group and a member of ENTSO-E, the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity.



http://www.50hertz.com/en/



Omnisens Contact: Jane Rowsell jr@omnisens.com



50Hertz Contact: Volker Kamm, 50Hertz Transmission GmbH, volker.kamm@50hertz.com