DNA Oy: DNA announces its intention to launch an initial public offering and listing on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

DNA OY PRESS RELEASE 26 OCTOBER 2016, 8.00 am EET

DNA Oy ("DNA" or the "Company"), a Finnish full service telecommunications operator, today announces its intention to proceed with an initial public offering ("IPO") and a listing of its shares on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (the "Helsinki Stock Exchange").



Jukka Leinonen, CEO of DNA:



"DNA has achieved a position as one of the leading telecommunications service providers in Finland with fast and extensive networks, competitive services, high customer satisfaction and a strong brand perception. Our main focus is the customers and how well we manage to offer and create new solutions to make their everyday life easier, more productive and entertaining.



I believe that our strong momentum in service revenue growth and operating leverage as well as our largely completed investments in high-class networks will continue to support our solid financial performance. The contemplated IPO is an important milestone in our path of developing DNA to an even stronger telecommunications company in the Finnish market. We are very happy for the opportunity to widen our investor base."



Jarmo Leino, Chairman of DNA's Board of Directors:



"We are most delighted with the Company's strong performance in the past few years. Management, together with the Company's highly motivated personnel, has successfully and determinedly executed DNA's strategy. It is now an ideal time to develop the ownership structure of the Company to support its future development. We see a bright future ahead for DNA and the contemplated listing would offer new shareholders an opportunity to become part of the Company's success."



The Offering



The contemplated IPO is expected to consist of a secondary share sale by the largest shareholders of the Company, Finda Oy and PHP Holding Oy, as well as a number of smaller shareholders. In addition, the Company is considering a primary equity offering of approximately EUR 50 million in connection with the contemplated IPO, including a potential personnel offering. Shares are expected to be offered to private individuals and entities in Finland, permanent employees of DNA and institutional investors in Finland and internationally. The Company, certain members of its management and certain existing shareholders would be subject to customary lock-up arrangements in connection with the IPO.



Danske Bank A/S, Helsinki branch and Morgan Stanley & Co. International Plc are acting as joint global coordinators in the contemplated IPO, and J.P. Morgan Securities plc, Nordea Bank Finland Plc and Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken Ab (publ), Helsinki branch as joint bookrunners. Lazard & Co Ltd is the financial advisor to the Company. Castrén & Snellman Attorneys Ltd and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom (UK) LLP are acting as legal advisers to the Company. Borenius Attorneys Ltd and Shearman & Sterling (London) LLP are acting as legal advisers to the joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners.



DNA highlights

DNA operates in Finland, which is one of the most attractive telecommunications markets in Europe, with three converged operators, stable market dynamics and significant growth potential

DNA has 26% market share in mobile communication services, 25% market share in fixed broadband, 39% market share in cable TV and 15% market share in the business-to-business telecom market

DNA has a strong spectrum position and a well-invested mobile and fixed network infrastructure, with over 99% 4G LTE population coverage in mainland Finland by the end of 2016 and a hybrid-fiber coaxial network, which is available in seven of the ten largest cities in Finland, allowing gigabit grade speeds in the Helsinki metropolitan area and Oulu

Strong momentum allows DNA to drive revenue from mobile communications and fixed broadband, capturing 110,000 new mobile subscriptions in the mobile market during January-September 2016, whilst continuing to enjoy a market leading position in cable TV

Significant revenue and EBITDA growth to date driven primarily by growth in sales of mobile services, supported by a consistently growing mobile subscription base combined with increased billing per subscriber

Customer satisfaction, employee satisfaction and brand preference at high levels providing a good foundation for continued growth

Attractive cash flow growth opportunity supported by major upsell and cross-sell potential in mobile and broadband services, a significantly strengthened position in B2B through the acquisition of TDC, continued cost and capital expenditure control and operational efficiency initiatives

DNA's senior management team has decades of combined experience in the telecommunications services and equipment sectors and a proven track record of delivering growth at DNA

DNA's dividend policy, financial targets and future outlook



The Board of Directors of the Company has adopted a dividend policy pursuant to which the Company targets a dividend payout ratio of approximately 70 to 90 percent of DNA's annual free cash flow to equity[1], while taking other factors such as DNA's capital structure, future revenue, profits, financial condition, general economic and business conditions and future prospects into consideration.



In addition, the Board of Directors of the Company has made a conditional decision that it will propose to the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2017 that a total dividend of approximately EUR 70 million is paid out for the financial year 2016, provided the Company's financial standing permits such distribution. A final decision on the dividend payment will be made at the annual general meeting.



DNA's has set the following mid-term financial targets:

Revenue growth faster than average market growth;

EBITDA margin of at least 30 per cent;

Operative capital expenditure less than 15 per cent of net sales (excluding potential fees for spectrum licenses);

Net debt to EBITDA less than 2.0x, which can be temporarily exceeded in case of potential attractive bolt-on in-market M&A opportunities.



DNA's net sales are expected to increase moderately and the operating result is expected to grow significantly in 2016 compared to 2015. The Group's financial position is expected to remain at a healthy level.



During the second quarter, net sales were expected to remain at a similar level and the operating result was expected to grow significantly in 2016 compared to 2015. The Group's financial position was expected to remain at a healthy level.



The statements set forth above include forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of DNA's financial performance in the future. DNA's actual results and financial position could differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements as a result of many factors.



[1] Free cash flow to equity (FCFE) is defined as comparable EBITDA less operative capital expenditure (total capital expenditure excluding the annual cash instalment for spectrum licenses), less change in net working capital including an adjustment between operative capital expenditure and cash-based capital expenditure in order to present FCFE on a cash basis, however excluding cash instalments for spectrum licenses and adjusted with the items affecting comparability, less change in provisions, net interest paid and income taxes paid



Decisions of the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25 October 2016 and changes in the Board of Directors composition



The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25 October 2016 elected Mr. Pertti Korhonen as a new member of the Board of Directors of DNA. The existing members of DNA's Board of Directors will continue as board members. In addition, the Board of Directors has decided, conditional upon consummation of the IPO and listing of the Company, to elect Mr. Pertti Korhonen as the Chairman of the Board of Directors, with such election taking effect on the day following the contemplated listing of the Company. Pertti Korhonen is independent of the Company and the Company's significant shareholders.



The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held on 25 October made decisions required by the contemplated IPO and listing. The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting decided e.g. to change the Company's form from a private limited liability company to public limited liability company and decided on other changes to the Company's articles of association including changes required for the contemplated listing. The Company's Extraordinary General Meeting decided to increase the number of the Company's shares by way of a share split, in which new shares will be issued to the shareholders without payment in proportion to their holdings so that, for each share, shareholders will receive 14 new shares. After the share split, the total number of the Company's shares will be 127,325,850. In addition, the Extraordinary General Meeting authorized the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue and the granting of options and other special rights entitling to shares referred to in Chapter 10, section 1 of the Companies Act. A maximum of 7,500,000 new shares or treasury shares held by the Company can be issued under the authorization. The maximum number under the authorization corresponds to approximately 5.9% of the Company's shares after the proposed share split has been completed. The authorisation allows the Board of Directors to decide upon a directed issue including the right to derogate from the shareholders' pre-emptive subscription right and upon the granting of special rights provided that the requirements set forth by law are met. The Board of Directors can act on this authorization in connection with the share issue that is to be carried out in connection with the Company's contemplated IPO and listing as well as in connection with the implementation of incentive schemes and possible payment of share remuneration to the members of the Board of Directors.

DNA's financial highlights

For the nine months ended September 30, For the year ended December 31, Key financial metrics



MEUR (unless otherwise stated) 2016 (IFRS) 2015

(IFRS) 2015

(IFRS) 2014

(IFRS) 2013 (IFRS) (unaudited) (restated) (restated) (unaudited, unless otherwise stated) Net sales 633.7 614.9 828.8[1] 831.5[1] 765.1[1] EBITDA[2] 185.0 173.5 227.7 202.2 189.4 EBITDA margin (per cent) 29.2% 28.2% 27.5% 24.3% 24.8% Comparable[3] EBITDA[4] 189.6 172.5 226.7 211.0 195.0 Comparable EBITDA margin (per cent) 29.9% 28.1% 27.3% 25.4% 25.5% Operating result, EBIT 76.7 53.8 73.1[1] 25.6[1] 42.3[1] Operating result, EBIT margin (per cent) 12.1% 8.8% 8.8% 3.1% 5.5% Comparable[3] EBIT[5] 81.3 52.7 72.0 55.7 47.9 Comparable EBIT margin (per cent) 12.8% 8.6% 8.7% 6.7% 6.3% Net debt[6] 373.1 430.7 412.3 479.4 326.7 Net debt / EBITDA 1.51 1.86 1.81 2.37 1.72 Operative capital expenditure[7] 84.9 83.7 148.0 142.8 121.7 Operative capital expenditure as percentage of sales 13.4% 13.6% 17.9% 17.2% 15.9% Operating free cash flow (OpFCF)[8] 104.7 88.7 78.7 68.1 73.3 Free cash flow to equity (FCFE) 80.9 76.7 101.5 48.7 19.2 Mobile ARPU, postpaid[9] (EUR) 17.0 17.1 17.0 17.8 18.2 Postpaid mobile churn[10] (per cent) 15.5% 16.0% 16.0% 16.9% 17.1% Mobile subscriptions[11] (thousands) 2,731 2,580 2,621 2,505 2,450

[1] Audited.

[2] EBITDA is defined as operating result, EBIT before depreciation, amortization and impairments.

[3] Items affecting comparability defined as material items outside ordinary course of business, such as net gains or losses from business disposals, direct transaction costs related to business acquisitions, write-offs of non-current assets, costs for closure of business operations and restructurings, fines or other similar payments, damages as well as costs related to a one-time study on the Company's strategic alternatives to grow its shareholder base conducted in 2013 and costs related to the strategic assessment work of the Board of directors.

[4] Comparable EBITDA is defined as EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability.

[5] Comparable EBIT is defined as operating result, EBIT excluding items affecting comparability.

[6] Net debt defined as non-current borrowings and current borrowings less cash and cash equivalents).

[7] Operative capital expenditure is defined as total capital expenditure less annual cash instalments for spectrum license. Total capital expenditures being the additions to property, plant and equipment and intangible assets excluding business acquisitions, gross acquisition cost of spectrum license and additions through finance leases and asset retirement obligations and including annual cash instalments for the spectrum license.

[8] Operating free cash flow (OpFCF) is defined as comparable EBITDA less operative capital expenditure-

[9] Mobile ARPU, postpaid means the average revenue per user calculated by dividing the mobile postpaid handset net sales (including interconnection and roaming revenues, but excluding equipment sales) by the average number of subscribers for that period and further by the number of months in the period.

[10] Postpaid mobile churn rates represent postpaid mobile voice and data numbers only and are calculated by dividing the number of disconnections of mobile voice and data subscribers during the period by the average number of mobile voice and data sub-scribers in the same period. [The average number of mobile voice and data subscribers does not include postpaid mobile voice and data subscribers without an active contract.] DNA calculates "the average number of mobile voice and data subscribers in the period" as the average of (i) the total number of mobile voice and data subscribers at the beginning of the period and (ii) the total number of mobile voice and data subscribers at the end of the period.

[11] Includes mobile handset subscriptions, mobile broadband subscriptions, direct prepaid subscriptions and subscriptions through an MVNO using DNA's network.

Further enquiries

Jukka Leinonen, CEO, DNA Oy, tel. +358 44 044 1000, jukka.leinonen@dna.fi (mailto:jukka.leinonen@dna.fi)

Timo Karppinen, CFO, DNA Oy, tel. +358 44 044 5007, timo.karppinen@dna.fi (mailto:timo.karppinen@dna.fi)

DNA Corporate Communications, tel. +358 44 044 8000, viestinta@dna.fi (mailto:viestinta@dna.fi)

Press event

DNA will host a press event today, 26 October, at the Helsinki Stock Exchange (Fabianinkatu 14, Helsinki) at 10:00 a.m. EET.



Certain statements in this press release are not historical facts and are "forward looking" within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act and 2(1)(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward looking statements include statements concerning our plans, expectations, projections, objectives, targets, goals, strategies, future events, future revenues or performance, capital expenditures, financing needs, plans or intentions relating to acquisitions, our competitive strengths and weaknesses, plans or goals relating to financial position, future operations and development, our business strategy and the trends we anticipate in the industries and the political and legal environment in which we operate and other information that is not historical information, such as our revenue growth, operating leverage and cost savings, investments, the contemplated IPO and listing, future cash flow generation, EBITDA margin, operating capital expenditure, net debt to EBITDA, net sales and operating results. In some instances, they can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes", "intends", "may", "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative or variations on comparable terminology. By their very nature, forward looking statements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions, both general and specific, and risks exist that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward looking statements will not be achieved. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward looking statements. Any forward looking statements contained herein speak only as at the date of this document. Save as required by law, the Company, the joint global coordinators or the joint bookrunners do not intend and do not assume any obligation, to update any forward looking statement contained herein.

