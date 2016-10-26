Telenor: Telenor reports third quarter results

"The third quarter showed good performance, with continued revenue growth and an all-time high EBITDA, supported by a strengthened cost focus across the Group. A key highlight this quarter is the encouraging sign of data monetisation in Bangladesh and Pakistan. While Norway was impacted by lower roaming revenues, we experienced solid uptake on our new mobile tariffs. High-speed broadband in Norway and Sweden performed well during the quarter.

During the quarter, we started executing on our strategic decision to divest our minority stake in VimpelCom Ltd. We will continue to focus on creating value from data growth in our core operations. As our customers increasingly demand more exciting and user-friendly services, we will focus on capturing growth opportunities while addressing costs through the digitisation and transformation of our core business," said Telenor Group Chief Executive Officer Sigve Brekke.

Key figures Telenor Group

(NOK in millions) Q3 2016 Q3 2015 YTD 2016 YTD 2015 Revenues 32 794 31 836 98 284 94 688 Organic revenue growth (%) 1.8 4.5 1.3 5.7 EBITDA before other income/ expenses 12 459 11 848 35 689 33 338 EBITDA margin before other income/expenses (%) 38.0 37.2 36.3 35.2 Profit after taxes and non-controlling interests (4 821) (1 770) 546 5 539 Capex excl. licences and spectrum/Revenues (%) 15.3 17.9 16.1 18.0 Capex/Revenues (%) 15.8 19.9 19.7 18.8 Mobile subscriptions - Change in quarter/Total (million) (0.9) 5.2 211 196

Third quarter 2016 summary

Total revenues increased by 3% to NOK 32.8 billion; organic revenue growth was 2%. Organic mobile subscription & traffic revenues rose by 2%.

EBITDA before other items increased 5% to an all-time high NOK 12.5 billion. The EBITDA margin improved one percentage point to 38%.

Capital expenditure excluding licences and spectrum was NOK 5.0 billion, resulting in a capex to sales ratio of 15%.

Based on recent observations in the Indian market, the fair value of the licences in India has been assessed, resulting in an impairment loss of NOK 4.0 billion.

Net income attributable to Telenor ASA equity shareholders was NOK -4.8 billion, or NOK 4.7 billion when adjusting for the effects related to VimpelCom Ltd., India and other items.

The outlook for 2016 is unchanged.

The Board resolved a second semi-annual dividend for the financial year 2015 of NOK 3.50 per share, in line with the proposal from February 2016.

