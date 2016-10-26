

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German financial services company Wirecard AG (WRCDF.PK) reported that its third-quarter preliminary EBITDA grew 35.4 percent to 81.4 million euros from 60.1 million euros in the prior year.



Quarterly consolidated revenues rose 33.4 percent to 268.0 million euros from 200.9 million euros in the previous year.



The company expects a positive business development in the fourth quarter 2016 and re-affirmed the current guidance for the current fiscal year to reach EBITDA in a bandwidth of between 298 million euros to 312 million euros.



All results are preliminary. The report for the third quarter and nine-month will be published on 16 November 2016.



