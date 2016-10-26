

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Aerospace and defense major Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) reported Wednesday that its nine-month net income was 1.81 billion euros, down 5 percent from last year's 1.90 billion euros.



Earnings per share were 2.34 euros, down from 2.42 euros last year.



Reported EBIT fell 20 percent to 2.36 billion euros. Group EBIT before one-off amounted to 2.42 billion euros, down 14 percent from last year.



Group revenues were stable at 42.7 billion euros, compared to 43.0 billion euros last year.



Group order intake in the first nine months of 2016 was 73.2 billion euros, lower than prior year's 111.9 billion euros.



Tom Enders, Airbus Group Chief Executive Officer said, 'As expected the nine-month performance reflects the heavily back-loaded aircraft delivery schedule, ongoing production ramp-up and transition to new versions of our A320 and A330 aircraft. For the remaining months of the year we remain totally focused on deliveries to achieve our earnings and cash guidance.'



Further, the company maintained 2016 earnings guidance. Before M&A, Airbus Group expects stable EBIT before one-off and earnings per share before one-off compared to 2015.



