

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's small business confidence strengthened in October, survey data from the Shoko Chukin Bank showed Wednesday.



The small business sentiment index rose to 48.3 from 47.7 in September. The index strengthened for the second consecutive month.



The overall indicator is forecast to fall marginally to 48.2 in November.



The confidence indicator for manufacturing gained 0.7 points to 48.1 from 47.4 a month ago. Likewise, the non-manufacturing index climbed to 48.4 from 47.8 in the prior month.



The manufacturing indicator is expected to ease to 47.2 and the non-manufacturing index at 48.9.



