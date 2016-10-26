

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French consumer confidence improved as expected in October, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The consumer sentiment index rose to 98 in October from 97 in September. A similar higher reading was last seen in May and reached the highest level since October 2007, when the score was 100.



Households' opinion of their personal financial situation in the next twelve months improved, while their view on past financial conditions remained stable in October.



The indicator for future situation rose to -7, the highest since December 2015, while that for past financial situation held steady at -23.



The expected saving capacity index also remained unchanged at -7. Meanwhile, the index for saving intentions dropped to -2.



Consumers were more optimistic about their future standard of living. The corresponding index rose to -29 from -31. Likewise, the index for the past standard of living standard gained one point to -53.



After a slight drop in September, households' fears about unemployment surged sharply in October. The corresponding balance increased by 10 points.



Further, households were less numerous to consider that prices are likely to increase during the next 12 months. The balance lost 2 points in September.



