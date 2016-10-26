sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 26.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

17,545  Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: A1C47M ISIN: NO0010582521 Ticker-Symbol: XGJ 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OBX 25
1-Jahres-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,673
16,863
09:33
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA17,5450,00 %