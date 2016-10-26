The following information is based on a press release from Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (Gjensidige Forsikring) dated October 26, 2016 and may be subject to change.



The board of Gjensidige Forsikring has decided on an extraordinary dividend of NOK 4.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is November 1, 2016. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Gjensidige Forsikring (GJFN, GJF).



For further information, please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=591357