New features include capabilities for adding custom visualizations, plug-and-play integration with IFS Applications (STO:IFSA) (STO:IFSB), and integration with the IFS IoT Business Connector

IFS, the global enterprise applications company, announces a major update to its IFS Enterprise Operational Intelligence (IFS EOI) product-the first major release since the solution was acquired through the acquisition of VisionWaves in July 2015. The new version was presented at IFS World Conference 2016 in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The new version of IFS EOI (8.1) will be released to market in early 2017 and features a number of enhancements including:

Custom maps-Customers can extend their visualizations by incorporating any type of drawing or illustration and overlaying performance data on it. This lets users monitor performance using any visual representation relevant to the organization, such as blueprints, floor plans or an image of an asset, directly from the IFS EOI platform.

Integration with IFS Applications-IFS EOI is now equipped with a plug-and-play integration to the information sources in IFS Applications; accelerating the development of EOI models leveraging IFS Applications data and providing customers one common version of the truth between the products.

IoT-The new version has been designed to leverage the IFS IoT Business Connector, enabling customers to use IFS EOI to relate IoT observations to business strategy, objectives, targets, and performance.

Scheduling-IFS EOI now leverages the world-leading IFS Dynamic Scheduling Engine (DSE), which also powers the scheduling solution of IFS Mobile Workforce Management, alongside its existing model, data, and execution engines. The scheduling capability enables IFS EOI to perform prescriptive analytics in any business scenario that involves scheduling.

New user interface-The new version has been given a refreshed, modern look and feel to promote customer satisfaction and a great user experience.

IFS EOI 8.1 is being developed and tested in close collaboration with US-based early adopter customer Edwards Companies (http://edwardscompanies.com/).

"We decided to join the IFS EOI early adopter program to be the first to take advantage of the new and enhanced features," Edwards Companies COO, Dean Kissos said. "As a developer of commercial and residential real estate, we were especially interested in leveraging the new custom map feature, which lets us upload and visualize any floorplan or blueprint to the EOI platform, thereby ensuring ease of identification and extended monitoring and management capabilities."

"Since the acquisition last year, we have doubled the R&D investment into IFS EOI and this new version is a first result of that," IFS CTO Dan Matthews said. "I am especially pleased that we have created synergies with other IFS products through the integration to IFS Applications, hooking into our new IFS IoT Business Connector, and incorporating our scheduling engine."

