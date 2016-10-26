

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's retail sales decreased for the second straight month in August, defying economists' expectations for an increase, figures from the statistical office ISTAT showed Wednesday.



Retail sales edged down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent month-over-month in August, following a 0.2 percent drop in July. Meanwhile, it was forecast to rise by 0.4 percent.



The decline in August was caused by a 0.8 percent fall in sales of food products. At the same time, sales of non-food products climbed 0.3 percent.



On an annual basis, retail sales dropped at a slower pace of 0.2 percent in August, after a 0.3 percent decline in the preceding month. In contrast, economists had expected a 0.5 percent increase for the month.



