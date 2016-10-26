IFS (STO:IFSA) (STO:IFSB) Labs unveils innovative projects designed to drive digital transformation

IFS (http://www4.ifsworld.com/l/5332/2015-08-10/2qts7r), the global enterprise applications company, presents a proof-of-concept solution that empowers maintenance workers with drone technology integrated with IFS Applications™ (http://www.ifsworld.com/corp/solutions/ifs-applications/). The drone concept was presented today at IFS World Conference 2016 (http://www.ifsworld.com/corp/news-and-events/events/world-conference-2016/) in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Designed and realized by IFS Labs, the company's in-house think tank, the drone proof-of-concept features live integration between the drone and IFS Applications for automatic generation of work orders when inspecting assets.

Using computer image analysis, the drone can recognize a break in a power line and automatically generate an observation that is registered in IFS Applications via the IFS IoT Business Connector. The end user can analyze and process the drone observations via the IFS Lobby interface, in which additional information such as geolocation and customer feedback is cross-referenced to help the user action appropriate maintenance and repair.

"At IFS Labs, we look beyond the current needs of businesses to anticipate what solutions will be required in the future," IFS Labs director Bas de Vos said. "There is enormous potential in drone technology and by presenting this proof-of-concept, we have demonstrated that IFS is ready to help companies not only conceptualize but importantly derive value from new innovations so they can digitally transform their businesses."

Also presented in the Innovation Area of IFS World Conference 2016 are innovative business applications leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, wearable technology, beacon technology, and 3D printing.

IFS Labs is inspired by consumer technologies and innovative solutions in a range of industries, and applies these to IFS's enterprise solutions. IFS Labs proves concepts today that customers will ask for tomorrow to make their everyday work more productive, efficient and inspiring. Read more about IFS Labs' past and current projects here: www.ifsworld.com/corp/solutions/ifs-applications/ifs-labs/.

