Summary January September 2016

Rental income amounted to SEK 1,624 million (SEK 1,483 million corresponding period preceding year).

Profit from property management amounted to SEK 827 million (734).

Changes in value of properties amounted to SEK 336 million (204), and changes in value of derivatives amounted to SEK -415 million (33).

Profit after tax amounted to SEK 596 million (795). Market value of investment properties amounted to SEK 30,186 million (25,114).

During the period, possession of 25 properties (8) was taken for a total purchase price of SEK 2,190 million (335) and 10 properties (16) were disposed at a total price of SEK 60 million (851).

"Hemsö continues to grow steadily in all markets. The market value of our property portfolio surpassed SEK 30 billion during the quarter, which is something of a milestone. During the quarter, we also concluded a large business transaction with Nacka Municipality and Hemsö issued its first bond on the European capital market; two steps representing important and gratifying achievements," says Hemsö CEO Per Berggren

Hemsö is Sweden's leading private owner of properties for community services. The business is based on owning, managing and developing properties for nursing homes, education, care facilities and premises for the legal sector. Hemsö has properties in Sweden, Germany and Finland. The hallmarks of Hemsö's business are long-term leases and stable tenants. The Third Swedish National Pension Fund is the majority owner. The total value of Hemsö's property portfolio is SEK 30,2 billion. Hemsö's credit rating from Standard Poor's has been A- since March 2015. More information can be found at: www.hemso.se

