Polygon AB (publ) (STO:PAB001) reg. no 556816-5855 (the "Company") today announces the successful completion of its consent solicitation from the holders of the Company's outstanding up to maximum EUR 180,000,000 3M EURIBOR 5.00% senior secured floating rate Notes due 2019 with a current outstanding total nominal amount of EUR 120,000,000 (ISIN SE0005878535) (the "Notes"), regarding certain amendments to the terms and conditions of the Notes (the "Proposals"). The Proposals became effective immediately as of 26 October 2016.

Unless otherwise defined herein, terms used in the consent solicitation memorandum dated 11 October 2016 (the "Consent Solicitation Memorandum") shall have the same meaning in this announcement.

In connection with the consent solicitation, a Noteholders' Meeting (the "Meeting") was held on 26 October 2016 at 09:00 (CET) in respect of the Notes. In the Meeting a quorum of 97.38% and majority of 91.63% were achieved and the Proposals were passed.

If the settlement of the notes issue of the recap subsequent notes occur, the Company will pay an Early Bird Consent Fee to any Direct Registered Owner and Nominee that has submitted a valid Consent Voting Instruction (regardless of whether such instruction is in favour, against or abstains from voting) before the extended deadline on 21 October 2016 at 17:00 (CET). Settlement of the Early Bird Consent Fee payment will occur within two business days of the settlement date for the recap subsequent notes and in accordance with the terms set out in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum. The details for the consent solicitation are fully described in the Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

To receive copies of the Consent Solicitation Memorandum or for questions relating to the consent solicitation, please contact the Solicitation Agent (contact details are set out below).

Solicitation Agent:

Nordea Bank Danmark A/S: +45 3333 1675

bibi.larsen@nordea.com NordeaLiabilityManagement@nordea.com

Paying Agent:

Nordea Bank AB (publ): IssuerSeCustodian@nordea.com

This information was released for publication at 10:30 (CET) on 26 October 2016.

Polygon is the global expert in property damage control and climate solutions. We prevent, mitigate and control the effects of water, fire and climate by creating solutions through a combination of people, knowledge and technology.

Contacts:

Polygon

Mats Norberg 46 (0) 70 331 65 71

mats.norberg@polygongroup.com

or

Rolf Edman +46 (0) 70 626 63 08

rolf.edman@polygongroup.com