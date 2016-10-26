

This is a correction of the announcement from 11:00 19.10.2016 BST. Reason for the correction: Correction to portfolio table. The RNS concerning the Interim Accounts for Oxford Technology 4 VCT to 31 August 2016, issued on 19 October, was missing the line for Dynamic Extractions in the portfolio table on page 3. This RNS, issued on 26 October includes the missing line.



Oxford Technology 4 Venture Capital Trust Plc



Unaudited Half-Yearly Report



For the period



1 March 2016 to 31 August 2016



Financial Headlines



6 Months Ended Year Ended 31 August 2016 29 February 2016



Net Assets at Period End £7.66m £7.69m



Net Asset Value per Share 66.5p 66.8p



Cumulative Dividend per Share 37.0p 37.0p



Total NAV Return per Share 103.5p 103.8p



Share Price 47.0p 52.0p



Earnings per Share (0.3)p 20.6p



Castleton Technology - infrastructure solutions in the social housing, commercial and public sectors



Company Number: 5038854 Registered Address: The Magdalen Centre, Oxford Science Park, Oxford OX4 4GA Statement on behalf of the Board



I am pleased to present the unaudited results for the six month period ended 31 August 2016.



Results and dividends The Company's net asset value (NAV) per share has reduced from 66.8p at 29 February 2016 by 0.3p to 66.5p at 31 August 2016. No dividend was declared or paid in the period, and further dividends are likely to require further investee company exits.



Portfolio review The new VCT rules have not prevented us from investing £320k to support our existing portfolio companies. We invested £202k in Plasma Antennas to position them for a further funding round. £98k was invested in ImmBio at attractive terms at the end of their successful trials. Finally we invested £20k in Zuvasyntha to allow the company to reduce its cost base whilst pursuing strategic partnerships.



The Directors have reviewed the valuations of each investee company in the unquoted portfolio but have made only minor changes. Several companies in the portfolio have had minor valuation increases in the period to reflect their continued growth. However this was more than offset by the fall in the Castleton Technologies share price from 78.5p on 29 February 2016 to 64.5p on 31 August 2016.



The Directors continue to take an active interest in the investee companies and look forward to continuing to work with OTM to maximise shareholder value and to secure profitable exits from these investee companies at the appropriate time and to enable further dividends to be paid.



Liquidity At period end our Company had net current assets of £715k. This provides sufficient resource to match the expected short term support required for the portfolio. VCT qualifying status The Board has procedures in place to ensure that the Company continues to comply with the conditions laid down by HMRC for maintaining approval as a VCT.



Presentation of half-yearly report In order to reduce the length of this report, we have omitted details of the Company's objectives and investment strategy, its Advisers and Registrars and how to buy and sell shares in the Company. These details are all included in the Annual Reports, which, together with previous half-yearly reports, are available for viewing on the Oxford Technology website. Outlook The last six months has seen a number of changes to qualification conditions for VCTs. However, as we are not looking to invest in new companies we do not believe that these changes will give rise to any issues for our Company. Likewise any uncertainties surrounding the departure from the EU are unlikely to affect us directly. The company continues to have a diversified portfolio with several promising companies capable of delivering very strong returns, and the board is focused on ensuring such realisations occur in a timely and appropriate fashion.



We were pleased to welcome a large number of shareholders to our AGM in July and I would like to take this opportunity to thank shareholders for their continued support. One of our investees Plasma Antennas presented at the AGM, and their presentation is available on the Oxford Technology website.



On behalf of the Board



David Livesley Chairman 19 October 2016



Investment Portfolio as at 31 August 2016



+------------+--------------+----------+--------+------+------+------+----------+ |Company |Description |Net Cost |Carrying|Change|% |% |% | | | |of |value at|in |Equity|Equity|of fund | | | |investment|31/8/16 |value |held |held |investment| | | |£'000 |£'000 |for |OT4 |All OT|value | | | | | |the 6 | | | | | | | | |month | | | | | | | | |period| | | | | | | | |£'000 | | | | +------------+--------------+----------+--------+------+------+------+----------+ |Castleton |Mobile | 192 | 1,486 |(325) | 2.9 | 2.9 | 21.4 | |Technology |software for | | | | | | | |(bid price |contractors | | | | | | | |64.0p) | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Glide |Needle free | 975 | 1,439 | - | 5.8 | 9.0 | 20.7 | |Technologies|injector | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Select |Photocopier | 237 | 960 | 19 | 18.4 | 58.5 | 13.8 | |Technology |interfaces | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Plasma |Directional | 650 | 687 | 260 | 26.1 | 45.1 | 9.9 | |Antennas |antennas | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Diamond Hard|Diamond | 640 | 551 | 166 | 49.9 | 49.9 | 7.9 | |Surfaces |coatings | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Arecor |Protein | 291 | 535 | 89 | 6.2 | 7.3 | 7.7 | | |stabilisation | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |ImmBio |Novel vaccines| 673 | 448 | 98 | 8.3 | 13.9 | 6.4 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Dynamic |Separation | 377 | 313 | - | 30.4 | 30.4 | 4.5 | |Extractions |technology | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Oxis Energy |Rechargeable | 305 | 183 | 33 | 0.3 | 0.5 | 2.6 | | |batteries | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Zuvasyntha |Microbial | 333 | 110 | 20 | 23.1 | 23.1 | 1.6 | | |technology | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Novacta |Bioengineering| 347 | 63 | - | 2.4 | 2.4 | 0.9 | | |& antibiotics | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Insense |Wound healing | 476 | 48 | - | 4.5 | 12.1 | 0.7 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Abzena |Protein based | 33 | 39 | (8) | 0.1 | 0.3 | 0.6 | |(bid price |peptide drugs | | | | | | | |41p) | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Orthogem |Bone graft | 130 | 35 | - | 3.3 | 14.6 | 0.5 | | |material | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Historic |Traceability | 420 | 32 | - | 6.2 | 6.2 | 0.5 | |Futures |software | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |MirriAd |Virtual | - | 15 | - | 0.3 | 0.3 | 0.2 | |Advertising |product | | | | | | | | |placement | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Metal |Production of | 51 | 10 | - | 16.7 | 36.7 | 0.2 | |Nanopowders |metal powders | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Superhard |Production of | 9 | 5 | - | 18.2 | 40.0 | 0.1 | |Materials |hard materials| | | | | | | +------------+--------------+----------+--------+------+------+------+----------+ |Total | | 6,139 | 6,961 | 352 | | | 100% | |Investments | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Other Net | | | 701 | | | | | |Assets | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+--------------+----------+--------+------+------+------+----------+ | | | | | | | | | |Net Assets | | | 7,662 | | | | | | | | | | | | | | +------------+--------------+----------+--------+------+------+------+----------+



Responsibility Statement of the Directors in respect of the half-yearly report



We confirm that to the best of our knowledge:



* the half-yearly financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the statement 'Interim Financial Reporting' issued by the Financial Reporting Council;



* the half-yearly report includes a fair review of the information required by the Financial Services Authority Disclosure and Transparency Rules, being:



* an indication of the important events that have occurred during the first six months of the financial year and their impact on the condensed set of financial statements.



* a description of the principal risks and uncertainties for the remaining six months of the year.



* a description of related party transactions that have taken place in the first six months of the current financial year that may have materially affected the financial position or performance of the Company during that period and any changes in the related party transactions described in the last annual report that could do so.



On behalf of the Board:



David Livesley Chairman 19 October 2016



Income Statement



+-----------+----------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ | | Six months to 31 Aug |Six months to 31 Aug | Year to 29 February | | | 2016 | 2015 | 2016 | | | | | | | |Revenue Capital Total|Revenue Capital Total|Revenue Capital Total| | | | | | | | £'000 £'000 £'000| £'000 £'000 £'000| £'000 £'000 £'000| +-----------+----------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | |Gain on | | | | |disposal of| | | | |fixed asset| | | | |investments| - 2 2| - 1,328 1,328| - 1,049 1,049| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Gain/(loss)| | | | |on | | | | |valuation | | | | |of fixed | | | | |asset | | | | |investments| - 32 32| - 733 733| - 1,355 1,355| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Other | | | | |income | - - -| 3 - 3| 94 - 94| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Investment | | | | |management | | | | |fees | (10) (28) (38)| (10) (28) (38)| (19) (58) (77)| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Other | | | | |expenses | (27) - (27)| (26) - (26)| (55) - (55)| | | | | | | | | | | +-----------+----------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ |Return on | | | | |ordinary | | | | |activities | | | | |before tax | (37) 6 (31)| (33) 2,033 2,000| 20 2,346 2,366| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Taxation on| | | | |ordinary | | | | |activities | - - -| - - -| - - -| | | | | | | | | | | +-----------+----------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | |Return on | | | | |ordinary | | | | |activities | | | | |after tax | (37) 6 (31)| (33) 2,033 2,000| 20 2,346 2,366| +-----------+----------------------+---------------------+---------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | |Earnings | | | | |per share -| | | | |basic and | | | | |diluted | (0.3)p 0.0p (0.3)p| (0.3)p 17.7p 17.4p| 0.2p 20.4p 20.6p| +-----------+----------------------+---------------------+---------------------+



* The 'Total' column of this statement is the profit and loss account of the Company; the supplementary Revenue return and Capital return columns have been prepared under guidance published by the Association of Investment Companies.



* All revenue and capital items in the above statement derive from continuing operations.



* The accompanying notes are an integral part of the half-yearly report.



* The Company has only one class of business and derives its income from investments made in shares and securities and from bank and money market funds.



The Company has no recognised gains or losses other than the results for the period as set out above. Accordingly a Statement of Comprehensive Income is not required.



Balance Sheet +-------------------------+---------------+---------------+--------------------+ | | As at 31 Aug | As at 31 Aug | As at 29 February | | | 2016 | 2015 | 2016 | | | | | | | |£'000 £'000|£'000 £'000|£'000 £'000| +-------------------------+---------------+---------------+--------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | |Fixed asset investments *| 6,961| 7,544| 6,619| | | | | | | | | | | |Current assets: | | | | | | | | | |Debtors | 18 | 320 | 26 | | | | | | |Creditors: | | | | | | | | | |Amounts falling due | | | | |within one year | (32) | (41) | (36) | | | | | | |Cash at Bank | 729 | 697 |1,111 | +-------------------------+---------------+---------------+--------------------+ |Net current assets | 715| 976| 1,101| | | | | | | | | | | +-------------------------+---------------+---------------+--------------------+ |Creditors: | | | | |Amounts falling due in | | | | |more than one year | (14)| (41)| (27)| +-------------------------+---------------+---------------+--------------------+ |Net assets | 7,662| 8,479| 7,693| +-------------------------+---------------+---------------+--------------------+ | | | | | | | | | | |Called up equity share | | | | |capital | 1,152| 1,152| 1,152| | | | | | |Share premium | 813| 813| 813| | | | | | |Unrealised capital | | | | |reserve | 821| 899| 600| | | | | | |Profit and Loss account | | | | |reserve | 4,876| 5,615| 5,128| +-------------------------+---------------+---------------+--------------------+ |Total equity | | | | |shareholders' funds | 7,662| 8,479| 7,693| | | | | | | | | | | +-------------------------+---------------+---------------+--------------------+ |Net asset value per share| 66.5p| 73.6p| 66.8p| +-------------------------+---------------+---------------+--------------------+



* At fair value through profit and loss



Statement of Changes in Equity



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Profit & | | Share Share Unrealised Loss | | Capital Premium Capital Reserve Reserve Total| | £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000| +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |As at 1 March | |2015 1,152 813 255 5,411 7,631| | | |Revenue return | |on ordinary | |activities after | |tax - - - (33) (33)| | | |Expenses charged | |to capital - - - (28) (28)| | | |Current period | |gains on | |disposal - - - 1,328 1,328| | | |Current period | |gains on fair | |value of | |investments - - 733 - 733| | | |Prior years' | |unrealised gains | |now realised - - (89) 89 -| | | |Dividends paid - - - (1,152) (1,152)| | | |Balance as at | |31 August 2015 1,152 813 899 5,615 8,479| +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | |As at 1 March | |2015 1,152 813 255 5,411 7,631| | | |Revenue return | |on ordinary | |activities after | |tax - - - 20 20| | | |Expenses charged | |to capital - - - (58) (58)| | | |Current period | |gains on | |disposal - - - 1,049 1,049| | | |Current period | |gains on fair | |value of | |investments - - 1,355 - 1,355| | | |Prior years' | |unrealised gains | |now realised - - (654) 654 -| | | |Movement in | |reserves - - (356) 356 -| | | |Dividends paid - - - (2,304) (2,304)| | | |Balance as at | |29 February 2016 1,152 813 600 5,128 7,693| +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | | | |As at 1 March | |2016 1,152 813 600 5,128 7,693| | | |Revenue return | |on ordinary | |activities after | |tax - - - (37) (37)| | | |Expenses charged | |to capital - - - (28) (28)| | | |Current period | |gains on | |disposal - - - 2 2| | | |Current period | |gains on fair | |value of | |investments - - 32 - 32| | | |Prior years' | |unrealised | |losses now | |realised - - 189 (189) -| | | |Balance as at | |31 August 2016 1,152 813 821 4,876 7,662| +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



Statement of Cash Flows



+----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+ | | Six months to| Six months to| Year to 29 | | | 31 Aug 2016| 31 Aug 2015| February 2016| | | | | | | | £'000| £'000| £'000| +----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+ |Cash flows from operating | | | | |activities | | | | | | | | | |Return on ordinary | | | | |activities before tax | (31)| 2,000| 2,366| | | | | | |Adjustments for: | | | | | | | | | |(Increase)/decrease in | | | | |debtors | 1| (161)| 125| | | | | | |Decrease/(increase) in | | | | |creditors | (17)| (15)| (33)| | | | | | |(Gain) on disposal of fixed | | | | |asset investments | (2)| (1,328)| (1,049)| | | | | | |(Gain) on valuation of fixed| | | | |asset investments | (32)| (733)| (1,355)| +----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+ |Net cash generated from | | | | |operating activities | (81)| (237)| 54| +----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+ |Cash flows from investing | | | | |activities | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Purchase of fixed asset | | | | |investments | (320)| (200)| (645)| | | | | | |Sale of fixed asset | | | | |investments | 19| 1,577| 3,297| +----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+ |Total cash flows from | | | | |investing activities | (301)| 1,377| 2,652| | | | | | | | | | | +----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+ |Cash flows from financing | | | | |activities | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Dividends paid | -| (1,152)| (2,304)| +----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+ |Total cash flows from | | | | |financing activities | -| (1,152)| (2,304)| | | | | | | | | | | +----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+ |Increase/Decrease in cash | | | | |and cash equivalents | (382)| (12)| 402| | | | | | | | | | | | | | | | |Opening cash and cash | | | | |equivalents | 1,111| 709| 709| | | | | | | | | | | +----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+ |Closing cash and cash | | | | |equivalents | 729| 697| 1,111| +----------------------------+---------------+----------------+----------------+



Notes to the Half-Yearly Report



1. Basis of preparation The unaudited half-yearly results which cover the six months to 31 August 2016 have been prepared in accordance with the Financial Reporting Council's (FRC) Financial Reporting Standard 104 Interim Financial Reporting ('FRS 104') and the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) for Investment Companies re-issued by the Association of Investment Companies in November 2014. Details of the accounting policies and valuation methodologies are included in the Annual Report.



2. Publication of non-statutory accounts The unaudited half-yearly results for the six months ended 31 August 2016 do not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of Section 415 of the Companies Act 2006. The comparative figures for the year ended 29 February 2016 have been extracted from the audited financial statements for that year, which have been delivered to the Registrar of Companies. The independent auditor's report on those financial statements, in accordance with chapter 3, part 16 of the Companies Act 2006, was unqualified. This half-yearly report has not been reviewed by the Company's auditor.



3. Earnings per share The calculation of earnings per share for the period is based on the return attributable to shareholders divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the period. There are no potentially dilutive capital instruments in issue and, therefore, no diluted returns per share figures are relevant.



4. Net asset value per share The net asset value per share is based on the net assets at the period end divided by the number of shares in issue at that date (11,516,946 in each case).



5. Principal risks and uncertainties The Company's assets consist of equity and fixed interest investments, cash and liquid resources. Its principal risks are therefore market risk, credit risk and liquidity risk. Other risks faced by the Company include economic, loss of approval as a Venture Capital Trust, investment and strategic, regulatory, reputational, operational and financial risks. These risks, and the way in which they are managed, are described in more detail in the Company's Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 29 February 2016. The Company's principal risks and uncertainties have not changed materially since the date of that report.



6. Related party transactions OT4 Managers Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary, provides investment management services to the Company for a fee of 1% of net assets per annum.



7. Copies of this statement are available from Oxford Technology Management, The Magdalen Centre, Oxford Science Park, Oxford OX4 4GA and on the Company's website - www.oxfordtechnology.com/vct4.



Board Directors: David Livesley, Alex Starling, Robin Goodfellow and Richard Roth.



Investment Manager: OT4 Managers Ltd with services contracted to Oxford Technology Management Ltd



Website: www.oxfordtechnology.com/vct4



