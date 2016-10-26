

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell in early trade on Wednesday, as oil prices extended losses and investors digested a slew of mixed earnings reports.



Regional data painted a mixed picture, with the German GfK forward-looking consumer sentiment index falling to 9.7 from 10.0 in October, while a gauge of French consumer confidence improved as expected in October.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index is currently down 0.7 percent at 340.64 in late opening deals after declining 0.4 percent in the previous session.



The German DAX is moving down 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index is losing 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 is down about 1 percent.



German drug maker Bayer is declining 2 percent despite posting solid third-quarter results.



Likewise, Capgemini is plunging 7 percent despite confirming its 2016 guidance.



Antofagasta shares are plummeting 7 percent in London after the company guided toward a lower copper output range in 2017.



Mortgage lender Lloyds Banking Group has set aside a further £1bn to compensate customers who were wrongly sold loan insurance. The stock is declining 1.5 percent.



Chemical company Novozymes is losing 12 percent as it posted weak third-quarter results and trimmed its full-year outlook to the lower end of its previous range.



Royal Bank of Scotland Group is marginally higher after Clydesdale made a preliminary non-binding proposal to snap up its Williams & Glyn operations.



Aerospace group Airbus is rallying 2 percent despite reporting a 21 percent fall in third-quarter earnings due to weakness in its commercial plane business.



Logitech is climbing 13 percent on reporting a rise in Q2 retail revenue.



Kering shares are up over 7 percent in Paris after the luxury goods maker reported a 10 percent increase in third-quarter sales.



Spain's Banco Santander is gaining 1 percent after its third-quarter net profit topped forecasts.



