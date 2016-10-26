

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - State Street Corp. (STT) reported a profit for third quarter that retreated from last year.



The company said its profit came in at $507 million, or $1.29 per share. This was down from $539 million, or $1.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.62 billion. This was up from $2.61 billion last year.



State Street Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $507 Mln. vs. $539 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -5.9% -EPS (Q3): $1.29 vs. $1.31 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -1.5% -Revenue (Q3): $2.62 Bln vs. $2.61 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%



