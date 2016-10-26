

OLATHE (dpa-AFX) - Garmin Ltd (GRMN) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line climbed to $141.27 million, or $0.75 per share. This was up from $97.18 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $722.25 million. This was up from $679.69 million last year.



Garmin Ltd earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $141.27 Mln. vs. $97.18 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 45.4% -EPS (Q3): $0.75 vs. $0.51 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 47.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.54 -Revenue (Q3): $722.25 Mln vs. $679.69 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 6.3%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.65 Full year revenue guidance: $2.95 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX