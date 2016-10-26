

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Brink's Co (BCO) revealed a profit for its third quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $33 million, or $0.64 per share. This was up from $20 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $735 million. This was down from $740 million last year.



The Brink's Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $33 Mln. vs. $20 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 65.0% -EPS (Q3): $0.64 vs. $0.40 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.0% -Revenue (Q3): $735 Mln vs. $740 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -0.7%



